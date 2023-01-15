Advertisement
Driver rescued after vehicle goes off La Jolla road and down coastal cliff

Firefighters work to rescue a driver whose vehicle went off Coast Boulevard and down a cliff in La Jolla on Jan. 14.
(San Diego Fire-Rescue Department)
By Lauryn Schroeder
Firefighters rescued a driver in La Jolla the night of Jan. 14 after his vehicle went off Coast Boulevard and down a cliff, officials said.

San Diego firefighters received calls around 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had gone off the road near Cave Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell.

The vehicle landed on the rocks below the road near the coastline.

At about 8 p.m., Mitchell said firefighters had removed the driver from the vehicle and were working to get him back up the cliff. The San Diego Police Department posted on social media that the man had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No one else was in the vehicle.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

Lauryn Schroeder

Lauryn Schroeder is a data specialist for the watchdog team at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She came to the U-T from The Associated Press in Indiana. Lauryn has experience at several small papers in Michigan, and took part in major data projects with the Medill Justice Project and The Washington Post.

