Driver rescued after vehicle goes off La Jolla road and down coastal cliff

Firefighters rescued a driver in La Jolla the night of Jan. 14 after his vehicle went off Coast Boulevard and down a cliff, officials said.

San Diego firefighters received calls around 5:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had gone off the road near Cave Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell.

The vehicle landed on the rocks below the road near the coastline.

Due to a cliff rescue after a vehicle collision, Coast Blvd between Prospect Place and Prospect St will be closed for the next two hours.



The driver only had minor injuries and has been transported to a local hospital. Amazing work by @SDFD on this very dangerous call! pic.twitter.com/eg9awhLA6z — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 15, 2023

At about 8 p.m., Mitchell said firefighters had removed the driver from the vehicle and were working to get him back up the cliff. The San Diego Police Department posted on social media that the man had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No one else was in the vehicle.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆