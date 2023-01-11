Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
A majestic-looking gull surveys its ocean domain at Scripps Park. (Maggie Roberts)
A surfer takes on a big wave off La Jolla Cove on Jan. 6. (Denis Poroy)
Huge waves approach Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach on Jan. 6, as seen from Mount Soledad in La Jolla. (Leighton Tervit)
Pelicans find refuge from rough surf Jan. 6. (Angela Shaw)
After the recent storms, La Jolla returns to bright and beautiful. (Pia Stern)
Even the seaweed was in the seasonal spirit during the holidays with this wreath-like arrangement. (Mark Romano)
A spectacular sunrise starts the day over Park Row. (Justin Maletic)
La Jolla’s Grande Colonial hotel rings in the new year on Prospect Street. (Liz Yoder)
The sun sets in a blaze of glory off La Jolla’s coast. (Louise Marino)
The King’s Brass performs in “Gloria” as part of the La Jolla Presbyterian Church Concert Series on Dec. 11, featuring the church chancel choir. (Kathryn Anthony)
A winter solstice sunset at the Children’s Pool on Dec. 21. (Anna Covici)
A snowy egret toes a branch at La Jolla Cove. (Michael Wilkes)
A sea gazer gets some peace and quiet at Neptune Place and Westbourne Street at Windansea. (Ashley Bush)
A surfer passes Scripps Pier at sunset. (Ana Lombrozo)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
