Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Maggie Roberts seagull pose.jpg
1/14
A majestic-looking gull surveys its ocean domain at Scripps Park.  (Maggie Roberts)
1238832-sd-me-big-surf2.jpg
2/14
A surfer takes on a big wave off La Jolla Cove on Jan. 6.   (Denis Poroy)
Leighton Tervit Crystal Pier from Mt. Soledad.jpg
3/14
Huge waves approach Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach on Jan. 6, as seen from Mount Soledad in La Jolla.  (Leighton Tervit)
Angela Shaw big surf pelicans jan6.jpg
4/14
Pelicans find refuge from rough surf Jan. 6.  (Angela Shaw)
Pia Stern LJ after storms.jpg
5/14
After the recent storms, La Jolla returns to bright and beautiful.  (Pia Stern)
Mark Romano seaweed wreath.jpg
6/14
Even the seaweed was in the seasonal spirit during the holidays with this wreath-like arrangement.   (Mark Romano)
Justin Maletic sunrise jan6 Park Row.jpg
7/14
A spectacular sunrise starts the day over Park Row.  (Justin Maletic)
Liz Yoder Grande Colonial new year.jpg
8/14
La Jolla’s Grande Colonial hotel rings in the new year on Prospect Street.  (Liz Yoder)
Louise Marino blazing sunset.jpg
9/14
The sun sets in a blaze of glory off La Jolla’s coast.  (Louise Marino)
Kathryn Anthony "Gloria" at La Jolla Presbyterian Church.jpg
10/14
The King’s Brass performs in “Gloria” as part of the La Jolla Presbyterian Church Concert Series on Dec. 11, featuring the church chancel choir.  (Kathryn Anthony)
Anna Covici winter solstice sunset Children's Pool.jpg
11/14
A winter solstice sunset at the Children’s Pool on Dec. 21.  (Anna Covici)
Michael B. Wilkes snowy egret branch at The Cove.jpg
12/14
A snowy egret toes a branch at La Jolla Cove.  (Michael Wilkes)
Ashley Bush Bench at Neptune and Westbourne.jpg
13/14
A sea gazer gets some peace and quiet at Neptune Place and Westbourne Street at Windansea.  (Ashley Bush)
Ana Lombrozo Scripps Pier surfer sunset.jpg
14/14
A surfer passes Scripps Pier at sunset.  (Ana Lombrozo)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

