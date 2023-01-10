La Jolla News Nuggets: Children’s Pool seawall closed for railing repair; trash can lids; new shrine; more

Storm-damaged railing causes closure of Children’s Pool seawall

A protective railing on La Jolla’s nearly century-old Children’s Pool seawall was knocked down by strong surf during a storm last week, prompting the city of San Diego to close the pedestrian walkway on it until further notice.

City spokesman Benny Cartwright said staff members would be onsite this week to evaluate the damage. “The gate will remain closed until the repairs are complete,” he said. “Staff does not yet have a timeline on when repairs will be completed.”

The Children’s Pool, which was funded by La Jolla philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, opened in 1931 at 850 Coast Blvd. to provide a wave-free shoreline for children, protected by a seawall and including stairs down from the street.

New trash can lids installed in two La Jolla parks

New tan-colored trash can lids were installed recently in La Jolla Hermosa Park. (Ann Dynes)

Three months after the purchase of tan-colored trash can lids was approved by the La Jolla Parks & Beaches group, the city of San Diego installed the new toppers on trash receptacles in La Jolla Hermosa Park and Scripps Park.

In September, LJP&B approved the purchase of the tan lids so they wouldn’t stick out against the ocean views. Previous lids were black or bright blue. The new lids were paid for through the Whale View Point account under the auspices of LJP&B.

“The object of the tan lids is to reduce the profile of trash cans in viewpoints along the coast,” said LJP&B member Ann Dynes. “The city recently started to use black lids along the coast when they ran out of the first batch of tan lids, so we bought more.”

All Hallows dedicates new shrine to ‘lost children’

A new shrine depicting the Holy Family has been dedicated at All Hallows Catholic Church in La Jolla. (Nicola Bugelli)

All Hallows Catholic Church in La Jolla dedicated a new shrine Jan. 1 intended to provide a place for people to pray for “all our lost children.”

According to the church, the 5-foot-tall triptych depicts the Holy Family (Jesus, Mary and Joseph) as they reunite after the 12-year-old Jesus is found after three days of searching for him.

“We hope this shrine will be a place for any faith-based person to pray for children that are lost — whatever that means to you,” said church staff member Cindy Bosh. “It could be a child that is no longer connected to the family or the faith or a child, yours or someone else’s, [who is not living]. It’s quite lovely in nature because it is an icon but has a contemporariness to it. I think it has an appeal if you love art. It’s something you would look at in a museum.”

The three-paneled piece, created by the Rev. Anthony Salzman, a Greek Orthodox priest, was installed in the church’s Holy Family Shrine, where it replaced a statue of the family.

All Hallows Catholic Church is at 6602 La Jolla Scenic Drive South.

UC San Diego names 2023 artist in residence

The UC San Diego Department of Visual Arts announced that Ceres Madoo will be the Longenecker-Roth artist in residence in the fall.

Madoo is a Los Angeles-based mixed-media artist who describes herself as a mix of a mix, according to UCSD. She identifies as West Indian, American, Black, Indian, Jewish and Mormon. With a bachelor of arts degree from UCSD (1989) and a master’s in fine arts from Rutgers University, her conceptual works include non-Western art, folk and craft methodologies.

The Longenecker-Roth Artist in Residence Endowment was established in 2016 to extend Martha Longenecker-Roth’s legacy as an artist and educator. According to UCSD, the endowment brings artists of national and international stature to the Department of Visual Arts to help broaden the scope, appeal and range of art as well as encourage exchanges with the faculty, campus community and local artists and audiences.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆