La Jolla crime and public safety news: 2 injured in car/tractor crash; police blotter
Collision injures tractor driver and passenger
The driver and passenger of a John Deere Gator tractor were injured during a collision with a Honda on Genesee Avenue the morning of Jan. 6, according to San Diego police.
A 19-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic south on Genesee approaching the intersection of Executive Square, north of La Jolla Village Drive, at about 6 a.m. as a 52-year-old man was driving the tractor on Executive Square, approaching Genesee, with a 75-year-old passenger.
The vehicles collided at the intersection and the passenger was ejected from the tractor. The tractor driver and the passenger were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The tractor driver suffered minor injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Alcohol was not determined to be a factor in the crash, police said.
— City News Service contributed to this report.
Police blotter
Dec. 20
Fraud: 1100 block Wall Street, 12:50 p.m.
Dec. 24
Felony grand theft: 5500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:06 a.m.
Dec. 28
Commercial burglary: 900 block Kline Street, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 30
Petty theft from building: 7600 block Fay Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
Jan. 1
Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Sapphire Street, 10 p.m.
Jan. 2
Commercial burglary: 5400 block Caminito Herminia, 6 a.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 5400 block Caminito Herminia, 6:06 a.m.
Felony grand theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:43 p.m.
Jan. 3
Petty theft: 400 block Pearl Street, 12:15 a.m.
Jan. 4
Fraud: 5400 block Taft Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
Jan. 5
Commercial burglary: 1400 block Caminito Acento, 2:36 p.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 6
Felony vandalism: 5200 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:40 a.m.
Residential burglary: 1100 block Turquoise Street, 4:30 a.m.
Residential burglary: 1700 block Calle de Andluca, 9 a.m.
Fraud: 800 block Prospect Street, 2:20 p.m.
Residential burglary: 5300 block Castle Hills Drive, 4 p.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 7400 block Draper Avenue, 5 p.m.
Jan. 7
Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Bandera Street, 3:30 p.m.
Residential burglary: 5800 block La Jolla Corona Drive, 5 p.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft: 2300 block Falkirk Row, 10:34 p.m.
Jan. 8
Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Herschel Avenue, 2 p.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆
