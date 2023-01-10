Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 12-20

Friday, Jan. 13

• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave., La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

For the record: This article was updated to correct the location of the Jan. 19 Enhance La Jolla meeting.

• La Jolla Newcomers Club meets, 10 a.m., Harry’s Coffee Shop, 7545 Girard Ave. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee, snacks and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tom Hom, the first non-Caucasian elected to the San Diego City Council, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Jan. 15

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Jan. 16 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday, Jan. 17

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. La Jolla Light reporter Elisabeth Frausto will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Thursday, Jan. 19

• Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m., Museum of Contemporary Art, 700 Prospect St. enhancelajolla.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Orientation for current and new members. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆