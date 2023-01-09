La Jolla Shores remodel gets Community Planning Association’s support despite concerns from neighbors

After getting thumbs down from the La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee in November, a plan to remodel and add to a house a block from Kellogg Park got the La Jolla Community Planning Association’s approval during its Jan. 5 meeting.

The proposal calls for coastal development and site development permits for a first-floor and basement remodel and a second-story addition to a single-family residence at 8311 El Paseo Grande, according to applicant representative Tim Golba. The house currently is 2,569 square feet and the remodel would add 1,548 square feet.

However, some neighbors have argued that the basement is actually a story and the addition would create a three-level house that they said would be inconsistent with the neighborhood.

At the LJCPA meeting, Golba said the project has a “lowest level” and builds up from there. He said the house contains “what qualifies as a basement” and a “tall crawl space” and that plans are to “dig out the crawl space and make it so anyone can stand up.” The main floor would not change much, but the “upper level” is the “primary point of the project,” he said.

Golba said plans were revised after the Shores PRC meeting and that the northern face of the top level was moved in and he reduced the square footage of some of the rooms on that level.

He added that the project is within the allowable floor area ratio (the square footage of a property in relation to its lot) and meets local landscaping requirements.

Residents who attended the meeting continued to argue that the development would result in a three-story house that would be larger than some of its neighbors. Further, some said they requested additional information from the applicant that was not made available until the meeting and that they sought a meeting with the city of San Diego for clarification on some grade-change issues that had not happened by the LJCPA meeting.

Shores PRC trustee Janie Emerson said a subcommittee shared many of the neighbors’ concerns, which is why the PRC voted against the project last year. “We had grave concern over many of [these questions] … but Mr. Golba wanted a vote. We would have preferred to have him come back,” she said.

A motion to support the project passed LJCPA, 12-3, with trustees Larry Davidson, Zuzana Hostomska and Ray Weiss opposing without comment.

The La Jolla Community Planning Association meets Jan. 5 online. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Other LJCPA news

La Jolla Parkway resurfacing: Steve Hadley, representing the office of San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, told the board that resurfacing of La Jolla Parkway is intended be completed “before the end of March.”

The project, planned as part of the city’s “Sexy Streets” initiative, will resurface La Jolla Parkway between Hidden Valley Road and Interstate 5.

Mayor Todd Gloria’s office in December 2021 finalized the decision on which roads would be included in the two-year citywide street improvement program.

Because of daytime traffic, the La Jolla Parkway work needs to be done at night, when the temperature at this time of year is sometimes below 50 degrees. “Because the material doesn’t adhere and cure as it should when the ambient temperature is below 50 ... they are waiting for the weather to warm just a little bit and they intend to get all of this done before the end of March,” Hadley said. “Cross your fingers.”

Sidewalk vending: Hadley added that the city’s sidewalk vending ordinance will go into effect in the coastal zone, including La Jolla, on Friday, Jan. 13 — 30 days after the mayor signed off on a revision.

The City Council passed the ordinance March 1 and it took effect in most of the city June 22. But its restrictions focusing largely on where vendors can operate could not be enforced in coastal communities while awaiting review by the California Coastal Commission. The commission agreed in August to withdraw its review and allow enforcement in the coastal zone.

The ordinance includes regulations for permitting and health and safety and will block vending year-round at La Jolla’s Scripps Park, Children’s Pool, the Coast Boulevard boardwalk between Jenner and Cuvier streets, and on main thoroughfares in some business districts, such as the boardwalk at La Jolla Shores, according to local officials. Vendors will be allowed to continue operating on the cross streets and side streets in those areas.

Though park rangers are to provide enforcement, the city’s initial focus in the coastal zone will be on educating vendors about the ordinance.

“We need to add some additional signage and be in contact with those street vendors to let them know about the new implementation, so that will be the first part of the process,” said Emily Piatanesi, representing the mayor’s office.

The law provides for fines and possible impoundment for rules violations considered significant.

Election update: An election will be held in March to fill eight LJCPA board seats. Four incumbents have decided to run again, so the board is seeking at least four other candidates. Emerson said people who have attended three meetings in the year leading up to and including the February meeting are eligible.

A candidates forum will be held during the February meeting and a ballot will be sent out shortly afterward. All but two of the positions are three-year terms.

Next meeting: The La Jolla Community Planning Association next meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, online. Learn more at lajollacpa.org. ◆