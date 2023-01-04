Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
A blue heron surveys the waves from the tide pools just north of Scripps Pier. (Alan Ackerberg)
A 1954 Chevrolet (left) accompanies Robert Feliciano’s
blue ’57 Chevy outside The Bishop’s School. (Robert Feliciano)
Spray launches high above the Children’s Pool seawall. (Richard Wolf)
A Bullock’s oriole takes a break. (Penny Wilkes)
Birds of paradise put on a colorful show outside La Jolla Presbyterian Church. (Doug Vocelle)
The Salk Institute for Biological Studies shines after an early-morning rain. (Jen Chen)
Moonrise and sunset as seen from the end of Scripps Pier. (Patricia Stuart)
Fliers in formation off Coast Boulevard. (Lola Perry)
La Jolla is alight with sunset and the Beach & Tennis Club’s palm trees. (George Keane)
A sand dollar spends some time at La Jolla Shores. (Krista Ellis)
La Jolla’s scenery competes for attention with birds competing for food. (Kathryn Anthony)
Beach-goers finish their visit to the tide pools near Scripps Pier as the sun sets. (David Chang)
Despite it being the first day of winter, the La Jolla tide pools were packed Dec. 21. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla’s scenic sea and sky. (Ana Lombrozo)
A rainy day ends with a glowing sunset over La Jolla. (Joan Plaehn)
Lifeguards patrol off La Jolla. (Scott Beard)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
