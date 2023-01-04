La Jolla crime and public safety news
Police Blotter
Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.
Dec. 13
Fraud: 1300 block Caminito Arriata, 4:55 p.m.
Dec. 20
Vehicle break-in/theft: Neptune Place at Rosemont Street, 10 a.m.
Dec. 21
Vehicle break-in/theft: 5600 block Waverly Avenue, 1:45 a.m.
Dec. 24
Petty theft: 7700 block Fay Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft: 7600 block Eads Avenue, 7 p.m.
Dec. 26
Felony grand theft: 2700 block Torrey Pines Road, 9 a.m.
Drunk in public: Girard Avenue at Kline Street, noon
Felony vehicle theft: 5300 block Linda Way, 1:50 p.m.
Felony grand theft: 1000 block Coast Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 27
Felony grand theft: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 8:30 a.m.
Battery on peace officer or emergency personnel: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 7:13 p.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 8 p.m.
Dec. 28
Commercial robbery (no weapon): 2200 block Torrey Pines Lane, 8 a.m.
Commercial burglary: 8000 block Girard Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
Tamper with vehicle: 5000 block Bayard Street, 5 a.m.
Felony grand theft: 1000 block Opal Street, 10 p.m.
Dec. 30
Petty theft: 900 block Sapphire Street, midnight
Vehicle break-in/theft: 1000 block Opal Street, 2 a.m.
Felony vehicle theft: 7300 block Draper Avenue, 5 p.m.
Dec. 31
Felony grand theft (auto): 7800 block Fay Avenue, 8:20 a.m.
Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 2000 block Caminito San Nicholas, 9:20 p.m.
Jan. 1
Driving under the influence (alcohol): 800 block Turquoise Street, 1:47 a.m.
— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆
