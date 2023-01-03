La Jolla News Nuggets: Rain advisories, UC San Diego projects

General rain advisories in effect at La Jolla beaches

Following several rain events in San Diego County during the last few days of 2022 and the first week of 2023, officials have issued general rain advisories for coastal beaches including those in La Jolla.

The advisories warn swimmers, surfers and divers to avoid ocean waters during rain and for 72 hours afterward, as urban runoff from storm drains, creeks, rivers and other outlets can cause levels of bacteria to rise.

For updated information, visit sdbeachinfo.com.

Three UC San Diego projects among 22 federally funded in San Diego

Three UC San Diego projects are among 22 San Diego projects funded by more than $63 million in federal dollars, according to Sen. Alex Padilla’s (D-Calif.) office.

The UCSD Health Community Mobile Unit will receive $1.1 million to provide preventative healthcare in underserved communities.

Summer Math Academies at UCSD will receive $1.13 million to train teachers and transition Black, Latino, low-income and military-connected students from middle to high school to post-secondary mathematics.

Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UCSD will receive $6 million for its Ocean Pollution Research Project, which focuses on seafloor research to forecast pollution impacts on fisheries. — Fox 5 San Diego

— Compiled by La Jolla Light Staff ◆

