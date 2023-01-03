Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 5-13

Thursday, Jan. 5

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Hans Norden, author of “The Root Cause,” will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Jan. 8

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Jan. 9

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Artist Adam Belt will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Jan. 11

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Friday, Jan. 13

• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Newcomers Club meets, 10 a.m., Harry’s Coffee Shop, 7545 Girard Ave. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee, snacks and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tom Hom, the first non-Caucasian elected to the San Diego City Council, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆

