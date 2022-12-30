Photo Gallery: 2023 comes early at the La Jolla Library’s ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party
1/10
La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham welcomes a small crowd to the “Noon Year’s Eve” party Dec. 29. (Elisabeth Frausto)
2/10
The Jimenez family is ready to party at the La Jolla/Riford Library’s “Noon Year’s Eve” party. (Elisabeth Frausto)
3/10
Youth services librarian Katia Graham opens the party with a story about the Spanish tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight on New Year’s Eve. (Elisabeth Frausto)
4/10
Youth services librarian Katia Graham leads young “Noon Year’s Eve” partygoers in “The Macarena.” (Elisabeth Frausto)
5/10
Parents, children and library staff members alike partake in “The Electric Slide.” (Elisabeth Frausto)
6/10
Sisters Petra (left) and Talia Meronoff show off their “Baby Shark” hands. (Elisabeth Frausto)
7/10
Dancers were left in limbo for one dance. (Elisabeth Frausto)
8/10
Small revelers dances and snacked during La Jolla/Riford Library’s “Noon Year’s Eve” party. (Elisabeth Frausto)
9/10
The adults were encouraged to dance during the party. (Elisabeth Frausto)
10/10
Youth services librarian Katia Graham lowered the (disco) ball after a 10-second countdown to noon. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Dozens of children and their families welcomed the new year early at the La Jolla/Riford Library’s “Noon Year’s Eve” party Dec. 29.
Youth services librarian Katia Graham read a book and led the children and their parents in an hour-long dance party complete with snacks and New Year’s hats to keep.
After a countdown to noon, Graham performed a ball drop, lowering a disco ball to the floor as partygoers wished each other a happy new year.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
