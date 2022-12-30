Advertisement
Photo Gallery: 2023 comes early at the La Jolla Library’s ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party

La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham welcomes a small crowd to the “Noon Year’s Eve” party Dec. 29.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The Jimenez family is ready to party at the La Jolla/Riford Library’s “Noon Year’s Eve” party.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Youth services librarian Katia Graham opens the party with a story about the Spanish tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight on New Year’s Eve.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Youth services librarian Katia Graham leads young “Noon Year’s Eve” partygoers in “The Macarena.”  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parents, children and library staff members alike partake in “The Electric Slide.”  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Sisters Petra (left) and Talia Meronoff show off their “Baby Shark” hands.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Dancers were left in limbo for one dance.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Small revelers dances and snacked during La Jolla/Riford Library’s “Noon Year’s Eve” party.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The adults were encouraged to dance during the party.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Youth services librarian Katia Graham lowered the (disco) ball after a 10-second countdown to noon.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Dozens of children and their families welcomed the new year early at the La Jolla/Riford Library’s “Noon Year’s Eve” party Dec. 29.

Youth services librarian Katia Graham read a book and led the children and their parents in an hour-long dance party complete with snacks and New Year’s hats to keep.

After a countdown to noon, Graham performed a ball drop, lowering a disco ball to the floor as partygoers wished each other a happy new year.

— La Jolla Light staff

