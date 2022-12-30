Photo Gallery: 2023 comes early at the La Jolla Library’s ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party

Dozens of children and their families welcomed the new year early at the La Jolla/Riford Library’s “Noon Year’s Eve” party Dec. 29.

Youth services librarian Katia Graham read a book and led the children and their parents in an hour-long dance party complete with snacks and New Year’s hats to keep.

After a countdown to noon, Graham performed a ball drop, lowering a disco ball to the floor as partygoers wished each other a happy new year.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆