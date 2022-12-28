La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Dec. 17, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 8,246 registered cases (up by 51 from the previous count) and 19,050 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Dec. 21, 36,340 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 25,481 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police Blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Nov. 30

Fraud: 1000 block Coast Boulevard, 10 a.m.

Dec. 5

Felony grand theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11:51 a.m.

Dec. 7

Felony grand theft: 900 block Wilbur Avenue, midnight

Dec. 8

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Wilbur Avenue, 2 a.m.

Dec. 9

Simple battery: 1100 block Coast Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 10

Petty theft: 1000 block Sapphire Street, 10:15 p.m.

Dec. 12

Felony grand theft: 900 block Opal Street, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 15

Fraud: 1800 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 10:10 a.m.

Dec. 16

Felony vandalism: 2000 block Paseo Dorado, 1 a.m.

Dec. 17

Felony grand theft: 7400 block Hillside Drive, 10:55 a.m.

Petty theft: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 19

Vandalism: 7800 block Fay Avenue, 11:13 p.m.

Dec. 20

Residential burglary: 600 block Wrelton Drive, 5 p.m.

Dec. 21

Residential burglary: 5700 block La Jolla Corona Drive, 6:30 a.m.

Dec. 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8200 block El Paseo Grande, 10 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports