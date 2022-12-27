La Jolla News Nuggets: La Jolla Parkway resurfacing update; UC grad student workers ratify deal; more

La Jolla Parkway resurfacing postponed

An effort to resurface La Jolla Parkway, a main thoroughfare linking major freeways to La Jolla Shores and The Village, has been postponed from the fourth quarter of this year to the first quarter of 2023, according to the office of San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla. But instead of being done over two phases spanning several months, it will be done all at once, the office said.

The resurfacing is part of San Diego’s “Sexy Streets” initiative, which aims to fix cracked and crumbling pavement and get potholes plugged. It intends to do so with a focus largely on parts of the city considered underserved — what the city calls “communities of concern.”

The resurfacing of La Jolla Parkway was planned to be done in two phases — the first between Hidden Valley Road and La Jolla Scenic Drive North and the second between La Jolla Scenic Drive North and Interstate 5 and State Route 52. But LaCava’s office coordinated with city departments and the California Department of Transportation to have the work done together.

LaCava previously said community planning groups will be notified before the start of work “so residents, employees and businesses are alerted to the temporary disruption and delays.”

UC grad student workers ratify labor agreement and end strike

University of California graduate student workers, including those at UC San Diego in La Jolla, ratified a new labor agreement Dec. 23 that includes big wage gains, support for child care and new protections against bullying and harassment, ending a historic strike that upended fall finals.

In separate votes, two bargaining units of United Auto Workers approved the tentative agreement reached Dec. 16 with the 10-campus university system, six weeks after 48,000 teaching assistants, tutors, researchers and postdoctoral scholars collectively walked off their jobs in the nation’s largest strike of academic workers.

SRU-UAW’s 17,000 graduate student researchers backed the agreement with 68.4 percent of the vote. UAW 2865, which represents 19,000 teaching assistants, tutors and other student academic workers, approved the agreement with 61.6 percent of the vote.

For academic student employees, the new contract will raise minimum pay from about $23,250 to about $34,000 for nine months of part-time work by Oct. 1, 2024.

Graduate student researchers will make a minimum of $34,564 for nine months of part-time work by Oct. 1, 2024, under a new six-point salary scale.

UC said the deal, effective through May 2025, would make the system’s graduate student workers “among the best supported in public higher education in the country.”

Earlier this month, 12,000 strikers in UAW 5810, which represents postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers, returned to work after ratifying a new contract that boosted their minimum pay to $70,000 with adjustments, increased support for child care and dependent health care, and included transit subsidies and protection against harassment and bullying. — Los Angeles Times

Seniors celebrate Hanukkah in La Jolla during intergenerational celebration

Accordionist Shalom Sherman plays during a Hanukkah celebration Dec. 21 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla. (Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

More than 100 older adults attended an intergenerational Hanukkah celebration at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla on Dec. 21.

Guests watched preschool students from the Jewish Community Center perform and ate a lunch that included fried latkes, or potato pancakes traditionally served for Hanukkah meals. They also received packages filled with items to help them celebrate at home, including candles to fill the Hanukkah menorah.

The luncheon also included members of Horizon Church and non-religious seniors. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

La Jolla senior community hosts caroling event in partnership with school

Residents of senior-living community Vi at La Jolla Village attend a Christmas caroling event Dec. 7. (Vi at La Jolla Village)

Senior-living community Vi at La Jolla Village hosted a Christmas caroling event Dec. 7.

The event invited San Diego’s Oak Park Elementary School band to play alongside four of Vi’s residents while the school’s choir sang holiday songs throughout the community.

Residents also purchased all the items on the Oak Park kindergarten’s holiday wish list, including art projects, puzzles and kid-friendly science experiments.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆