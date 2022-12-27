Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 29-Jan. 6

Sunday, Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day

Tuesday, Jan. 3

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Architectural historian and La Jolla Community Planning Association President Diane Kane will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Thursday, Jan. 5

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Hans Norden, author of “The Root Cause,” will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆