Photo gallery: Chabad of La Jolla celebrates Hanukkah at La Valencia Hotel with menorah lighting and more

As flashing party lights brightened up the courtyard at La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel on Prospect Street, a large crowd gathered to watch the lighting of a giant menorah to mark the fourth night of Hanukkah on Dec. 21.

The event, co-sponsored by La Valencia and Monarch Cottage, included crafts for children, latkes, entertainment and more.

The festivities commemorated the Jewish holiday, during which menorah candles typically are lit one by one each day at sundown for eight days. This year, Hanukkah began Dec. 18 and ends Monday, Dec. 26.

This was the third annual event Chabad of La Jolla has presented at La Valencia, beginning with a drive-through version in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

