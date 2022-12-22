Advertisement
Photo gallery: Chabad of La Jolla celebrates Hanukkah at La Valencia Hotel with menorah lighting and more

Chabad 4
1/10
Edward Applebaum, representing event co-sponsor Monarch Cottage, helps light the menorah at the Hanukkah celebration Dec. 21 at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Chabad 1
2/10
The Gilbert family turns out for the menorah lighting.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Chabad 2
3/10
Rabbi Baruch Ezagui welcomes people to the Chabad of La Jolla menorah lighting Dec. 21.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Chabad 3
4/10
Guests watching the menorah lighting were encouraged to add their own lights via their phones.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Chabad 5
5/10
The menorah holds a candle for each night of Hanukkah and one more to light them.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Chabad 6
6/10
Friends gather for the Hanukkah celebration Dec. 21 in La Jolla.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Chabad 8
7/10
Children participate in crafts and other activities.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Chabad 9
8/10
An entertainer lights up the La Valencia Hotel patio with LED props.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Chabad 7
9/10
Ron Schneider and Limor and Arielle Morris  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Chabad 10
10/10
July Galper, Javier Sacio and Nancy Alvarez-Calderon  (Elisabeth Frausto)
As flashing party lights brightened up the courtyard at La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel on Prospect Street, a large crowd gathered to watch the lighting of a giant menorah to mark the fourth night of Hanukkah on Dec. 21.

The event, co-sponsored by La Valencia and Monarch Cottage, included crafts for children, latkes, entertainment and more.

The festivities commemorated the Jewish holiday, during which menorah candles typically are lit one by one each day at sundown for eight days. This year, Hanukkah began Dec. 18 and ends Monday, Dec. 26.

This was the third annual event Chabad of La Jolla has presented at La Valencia, beginning with a drive-through version in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

— La Jolla Light staff

