Photo gallery: La Jolla Realtor’s annual gala aims to give kids a better holiday
Tatiana Ward, Kate Vaniloda, Janet Distefan, Galina Bestechny and Julia Von Light arrive at Tom Groff’s Christmas gala with gifts for needy children. (Vincent Andrunas)
Lori Iaquinta, Dr. Brian Reagan, Patty Pare, Gilda Valleser, Tom Groff, T. Denny Sanford, Natasha Reichart and Luella Viloria attend Groff’s annual Christmas gala Dec. 16 at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar. (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Jack Wasserman, Kim Roberts and Caterina and Sharone Ody (Vincent Andrunas)
Gaye Fogelman, Annette Hayes, Cathy Boppert, Cindy Jones, Karen Peppard-Caruso and Lori Goetz (Vincent Andrunas)
Part of the musical entertainment at Tom Groff’s Christmas gala Dec. 16 (Vincent Andrunas)
John Stimson, Sarah Petrasko von Kornya, Mike Harper, Kim Horner and Darrell Hesford (Vincent Andrunas)
Clark and Zina Caldwell, Gary Kessler and Kent Horner (Vincent Andrunas)
Gloria Najor, Mike and Norma Rouillard and Bevey Miner (Vincent Andrunas)
Doug Freeland, Chantelle Baroni, Trish Bott and Robert Eldridge (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeff Linney, Dorrie Stutz, Irena Perkins and Daniel Wilson (Vincent Andrunas)
Sean Hargaden, Missie Bono, Taylor Gibson, Jennifer Felker and Mike Kinkelaar (Vincent Andrunas)
Eddie Lain, Helen Adams and Becky and Marty Lane (Vincent Andrunas)
La Jolla Realtor Tom Groff presented his annual Christmas gala Dec. 16 with hundreds of guests donating gifts to be distributed to needy children through area organizations.
The event was held at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar hotel.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
