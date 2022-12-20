Tell us your goals for 2023

Believe it or not, 2023 is almost here, and we’d like to offer you the opportunity to share with your fellow La Jolla Light readers your hopes and goals for the coming year.

They can be personal or professional. Please try to keep within 75 words, and remember to include your first and last names.

Email to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday, Dec. 30. ◆