La Jolla’s high schools place 23 athletes and coaches on fall sports All-CIF list
La Jolla is well-represented in this year’s fall sports All-CIF teams in the San Diego Section, with 23 players and coaches making the list and two athletes earning the top CIF honors in their sports.
Here are the fall All-CIF honorees from high schools in La Jolla:
Boys water polo
Coaches vote
Player of the Year: Chase Landa, The Bishop’s School
The senior driver capped his season by scoring two goals in Bishop’s 11-10 win over La Jolla High School in the San Diego Section Open Division championship game Nov. 12. The Knights, who were Western League champs, lost to Santa Ana’s Mater Dei in the Southern California Regionals.
First team:
• Chase Landa, Bishop’s, senior
• Oliver Price, Bishop’s, senior
• Lukas Peabody, Bishop’s, junior
• Alex Zarcu, Bishop’s, senior
• Justin Stone, Bishop’s,junior
• Kiefer Black, La Jolla, senior
• Finn Bugelli, La Jolla, senior
• West Gartland, La Jolla, junior
Second team:
• Charlie Martin, Bishop’s, sophomore
• Alex Goldman, Bishop’s, senior
• Jax Espinosa, La Jolla, senior
Coaches of the Year: Doug Peabody and Ian Davidson, Bishop’s
Girls golf
Based on finish in CIF championships
First team:
• Grace Sun, Bishop’s, senior
• Cooper Gilmore, La Jolla, freshman
Field hockey
Coaches vote
First team:
• Sienna Gustafson, La Jolla, junior
Second team:
• Lily Gover, Bishop’s, junior
• Erika Pfister, Bishop’s, senior
• Olivia Austin, La Jolla, senior
Girls volleyball
Coaches vote
First team:
• Sydney Bold, Bishop’s, senior
Second team:
• Nalani Muniz, Bishop’s, junior
Girls cross country
Runner of the Year: Chiara Dailey, La Jolla
The freshman got the sport’s attention by finishing second overall at the Woodbridge Invitational and winning the Mount SAC (Mount San Antonio College) and Ravens Fleet Feet cross country invitationals. She finished her year winning the San Diego Section Division V championship and placing second in Division V at the state meet in Fresno. She also earned third-team All-American honors by finishing 14th in the Champs National Cross Country Championships.
First team:
• Chiara Dailey, La Jolla, freshman
Second team:
• Kirra Fisk, La Jolla, freshman
Based on top 10 finishes across all divisions at CIF championships
— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆
