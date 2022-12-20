Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 22-30
Share
Sunday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day
Tuesday, Dec. 27
• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Drive North. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.