Photo gallery: La Jolla Open Aire Market’s winter carnival keeps up the seasonal spirit

To close out the year, the La Jolla Open Aire Market hosted a winter carnival Dec. 18 during its weekly hours on the grounds of La Jolla Elementary School.

In addition to food and craft vendors, activities included ornament making, balloon sculptures, a seasonally decorated playground, music and photo opps with Santa Claus.

The carnival had been postponed from a week earlier because of rain.

The Open Aire Market will be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Learn more at lajollamarket.com.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆