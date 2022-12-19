Photo gallery: La Jolla Open Aire Market’s winter carnival keeps up the seasonal spirit
The La Jolla Elementary School playground is festively decorated during the La Jolla Open Aire Market winter carnival. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The craft table at the La Jolla Open Aire Market winter carnival is packed with ornament makers. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Cyrus Nuraliev gets a greeting from Santa Claus. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Fast Heart Mart performs songs about San Diego and the holidays at the Dec. 18 winter carnival in La Jolla. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Carlos Rodriguez of JR Organics makes holiday wreaths and other decorations. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
To close out the year, the La Jolla Open Aire Market hosted a winter carnival Dec. 18 during its weekly hours on the grounds of La Jolla Elementary School.
In addition to food and craft vendors, activities included ornament making, balloon sculptures, a seasonally decorated playground, music and photo opps with Santa Claus.
The carnival had been postponed from a week earlier because of rain.
The Open Aire Market will be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Learn more at lajollamarket.com.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
