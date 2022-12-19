Photo gallery: La Jolla Library hosts ‘Nutcracker’ story time with San Diego ballerina

The littlest patrons of the La Jolla/Riford Library were treated to a seasonal story time Dec. 16 that likely will leave visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads.

Chiara Valle, a ballerina with City Ballet of San Diego in this season’s production of “The Nutcracker,” read the namesake story to dozens of participants before leading them in ballet exercises, from pointing toes to “hugging a beach ball” to create the first arm position.

The La Jolla Library is at 7555 Draper Ave. Learn more at lajollalibrary.org.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆