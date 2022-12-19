Photo gallery: La Jolla Library hosts ‘Nutcracker’ story time with San Diego ballerina
1/5
Ballerina Chiara Valle of City Ballet of San Diego leads La Jolla/Riford Library visitors in a ballet exercise Dec. 16. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
2/5
La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham introduces the guest of honor — ballerina Chiara Valle — at the library’s “Nutcracker” story time Dec. 16. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
3/5
Chiara Valle shows La Jolla/Riford Library story time guests how to point their feet like a ballerina. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
4/5
Ballerina Chiara Valle reads “The Nutcracker” at the La Jolla/Riford Library. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
5/5
Ballerina Chiara Valle and youth services librarian Katia Graham attend the La Jolla/Riford Library’s “Nutcracker” story time. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Share
The littlest patrons of the La Jolla/Riford Library were treated to a seasonal story time Dec. 16 that likely will leave visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads.
Chiara Valle, a ballerina with City Ballet of San Diego in this season’s production of “The Nutcracker,” read the namesake story to dozens of participants before leading them in ballet exercises, from pointing toes to “hugging a beach ball” to create the first arm position.
The La Jolla Library is at 7555 Draper Ave. Learn more at lajollalibrary.org.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.