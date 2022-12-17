Advertisement
Photo gallery: Return of BirdStock draws crowds to Bird Rock

BirdStock visitors stop at a cookie-decorating table as part of the festivities.  (Pearl Preis)
Neighborhood children gather on the BirdStock stage during the festivities.   (Bird Rock Foundation)
BirdStock organizers Kelsey Martin, Arianna Opsvig and Merisa Titlow  (Bird Rock Foundation)
Visitors participate in a BirdStock art activity.   (Pearl Preis)
The children’s play area was a popular spot at BirdStock.   (Pearl Preis)
An artist creates a piece in front of spectators at BirdStock.  (Pearl Preis)
Crowds gather during a Seapoodle concert at BirdStock.  (Bird Rock Foundation)
After more than a decade’s absence, the BirdStock community party returned to Bird Rock as a music festival and holiday market including children’s activities and food and drink specials.

The Dec. 10 festival, sponsored by the Bird Rock Community Council and Bird Rock Foundation, was a block party format on La Jolla Boulevard between Midway Street and Camino de la Costa.

It attracted hundreds of people throughout the day and early evening.

Proceeds from the event — generated through donations, the sale of vendor booth space and a portion of sales from participating businesses — will go to the Bird Rock Foundation, which supports Bird Rock Elementary School.

— La Jolla Light staff

