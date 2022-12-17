Photo gallery: Return of BirdStock draws crowds to Bird Rock

After more than a decade’s absence, the BirdStock community party returned to Bird Rock as a music festival and holiday market including children’s activities and food and drink specials.

The Dec. 10 festival, sponsored by the Bird Rock Community Council and Bird Rock Foundation, was a block party format on La Jolla Boulevard between Midway Street and Camino de la Costa.

It attracted hundreds of people throughout the day and early evening.

Proceeds from the event — generated through donations, the sale of vendor booth space and a portion of sales from participating businesses — will go to the Bird Rock Foundation, which supports Bird Rock Elementary School.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆