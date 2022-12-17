Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla Community Center celebrates the season with holiday party

Dr Denise Casey Hila de Anda Joseph Walters.jpeg
1/16
Denise Casey, Hila de Anda and Joseph Walters don their festive finest for the La Jolla Community Center holiday party.  (La Jolla Community Center)
Barbara Starr and Marjorie Archibald.jpg
2/16
Barbara Starr and Marjorie Archibald  (La Jolla Community Center)
Carol Miller.jpg
3/16
Carol Miller  (La Jolla Community Center)
Nancy Walters.jpg
4/16
La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters addresses party guests.  (La Jolla Community Center)
Dancing Holiday party.jpeg
5/16
Party-goers dance during the La Jolla Community Center holiday festivities Dec. 9.  ( La Jolla Community Center)
Deb Quin Steve Nau.jpg
6/16
Deb Quin and Steve Nau  ( La Jolla Community Center)
Dr. Denise Casey board of director and Barbara Graf marketing director.jpg
7/16
La Jolla Community Center board member Denise Casey and marketing director Barbara Graf  (La Jolla Community Center)
Ruth Yansick Renee Parker.jpeg
8/16
La Jolla Community Center Chief Executive Ruth Yansick and Renee Parker  (La Jolla Community Center)
event sponsors jpeg
9/16
Kaity Rudolph, Wendy Matalon and Tammy Atkins  (La Jolla Community Center)
Margaret Foltyn.jpg
10/16
Margaret Foltyn  (La Jolla Community Center)
Marjorie Hughes Bob Newsome Barbara Sherrill.jpeg
11/16
Marjorie Hughes, Bob Newsome and Barbara Sherrill  (La Jolla Community Center)
Ruth Karhu and Mercedes LaFond.jpeg
12/16
Ruth Karhu and Mercedes LaFond  (La Jolla Community Center)
Nicole Caulfield Minnie Valero.jpeg
13/16
Nicole Caulfield and Minnie Valero  (La Jolla Community Center)
Ralph Lundberg.jpeg
14/16
Ralph Lundberg  (La Jolla Community Center)
Richard and Brigitte Obetz.jpeg
15/16
Richard and Brigitte Obetz  (La Jolla Community Center)
Werner Cahn and Dianna Montarbo.jpg
16/16
Werner Cahn and Dianna Montarbo  (La Jolla Community Center)
The La Jolla Community Center hosted a holiday party for members and guests Dec. 9, offering an evening of music, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, prizes and more.

Have a look at who turned out.

— La Jolla Light staff

