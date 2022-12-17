Photo gallery: La Jolla Community Center celebrates the season with holiday party
Denise Casey, Hila de Anda and Joseph Walters don their festive finest for the La Jolla Community Center holiday party. (La Jolla Community Center)
Barbara Starr and Marjorie Archibald (La Jolla Community Center)
Carol Miller (La Jolla Community Center)
La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters addresses party guests. (La Jolla Community Center)
Party-goers dance during the La Jolla Community Center holiday festivities Dec. 9. ( La Jolla Community Center)
Deb Quin and Steve Nau ( La Jolla Community Center)
La Jolla Community Center board member Denise Casey and marketing director Barbara Graf (La Jolla Community Center)
La Jolla Community Center Chief Executive Ruth Yansick and Renee Parker (La Jolla Community Center)
Kaity Rudolph, Wendy Matalon and Tammy Atkins (La Jolla Community Center)
Margaret Foltyn (La Jolla Community Center)
Marjorie Hughes, Bob Newsome and Barbara Sherrill (La Jolla Community Center)
Ruth Karhu and Mercedes LaFond (La Jolla Community Center)
Nicole Caulfield and Minnie Valero (La Jolla Community Center)
Ralph Lundberg (La Jolla Community Center)
Richard and Brigitte Obetz (La Jolla Community Center)
Werner Cahn and Dianna Montarbo (La Jolla Community Center)
The La Jolla Community Center hosted a holiday party for members and guests Dec. 9, offering an evening of music, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, prizes and more.
Have a look at who turned out.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
