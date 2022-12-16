Advertisement
News

Photo gallery: Athenaeum spreads holiday cheer at annual party

Mary Bush and Happy Scanlon Moore.JPG
1/14
Mary Bush, Happy Scanlon Moore and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library are decked out for the holidays Dec. 11.  (Roy Porello)
Francois and Diana Goedhuys.JPG
2/14
Francois and Diana Goedhuys of Girard Gourmet in La Jolla present their annual cookie creations at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s member holiday party.  (Roy Porello)
Daniel DuBois, Christie Mitchell, Margaret Jackson.JPG
3/14
Daniel DuBois, Athenaeum Executive Director Christie Mitchell and Margaret Jackson  (Roy Porello)
Bob Blanchard and Lynda Forsha.JPG
4/14
Bob Blanchard and Murals of La Jolla Executive Director Lynda Forsha  (Roy Porello)
Bob Black, Louis Lupin, Gail Myers.JPG
5/14
Bob Black, Athenaeum board President Louis Lupin and Gail Myers 
Bob Palmer, Marie Vickers, Michelle Conway.JPG
6/14
Bob Palmer, Marie Vickers and Michelle Conway  (Roy Porello)
Carter and Tiffany Elliott, Rip Patton.JPG
7/14
Carter and Tiffany Elliott and Rip Patton  (Roy Porello)
Carolers with pianist Sammy Pistritto.JPG
8/14
Carolers sing along with pianist Sammy Pistritto.  (Roy Porello)
Gabrielle Sillas and Coop Coorider.JPG
9/14
Gabrielle Sillas and Coop Cooprider  (Roy Porello)
Mark Hargreaves, Leanne MacDougall, Laura Hargreaves.JPG
10/14
The Rev. Mark Hargreaves, Leanne MacDougall and Laura Hargreaves  (Roy Porello)
Leslie Simon and Tammy Moch.JPG
11/14
Leslie Simon and Tammy Moch  (Roy Porello)
Jocelyn Saucedo and Matthew Larson.JPG
12/14
Jocelyn Saucedo and Matthew Larson  (Roy Porello)
Rip Patton and Nancy Linke Patton.JPG
13/14
Rip and Nancy Linke Patton  (Roy Porello)
Faye Hunter and Hugh Davies.JPG
14/14
Faye Hunter and Hugh Davies  (Roy Porello)
Share

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla hosted its annual member holiday party the evening of Dec. 11.

Here’s how it looked.

— La Jolla Light staff

News LifestylePhoto GalleriesEvents

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement