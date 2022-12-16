Photo gallery: Athenaeum spreads holiday cheer at annual party

Here’s how it looked.

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla hosted its annual member holiday party the evening of Dec. 11.

The Rev. Mark Hargreaves, Leanne MacDougall and Laura Hargreaves (Roy Porello)

Carolers sing along with pianist Sammy Pistritto. (Roy Porello)

Carter and Tiffany Elliott and Rip Patton (Roy Porello)

Bob Blanchard and Murals of La Jolla Executive Director Lynda Forsha (Roy Porello)

Francois and Diana Goedhuys of Girard Gourmet in La Jolla present their annual cookie creations at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s member holiday party. (Roy Porello)

Mary Bush, Happy Scanlon Moore and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library are decked out for the holidays Dec. 11. (Roy Porello)

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.