Photo gallery: Athenaeum spreads holiday cheer at annual party
Mary Bush, Happy Scanlon Moore and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library are decked out for the holidays Dec. 11. (Roy Porello)
Francois and Diana Goedhuys of Girard Gourmet in La Jolla present their annual cookie creations at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s member holiday party. (Roy Porello)
Daniel DuBois, Athenaeum Executive Director Christie Mitchell and Margaret Jackson (Roy Porello)
Bob Blanchard and Murals of La Jolla Executive Director Lynda Forsha (Roy Porello)
Bob Black, Athenaeum board President Louis Lupin and Gail Myers
Bob Palmer, Marie Vickers and Michelle Conway (Roy Porello)
Carter and Tiffany Elliott and Rip Patton (Roy Porello)
Carolers sing along with pianist Sammy Pistritto. (Roy Porello)
Gabrielle Sillas and Coop Cooprider (Roy Porello)
The Rev. Mark Hargreaves, Leanne MacDougall and Laura Hargreaves (Roy Porello)
Leslie Simon and Tammy Moch (Roy Porello)
Jocelyn Saucedo and Matthew Larson (Roy Porello)
Rip and Nancy Linke Patton (Roy Porello)
Faye Hunter and Hugh Davies (Roy Porello)
The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla hosted its annual member holiday party the evening of Dec. 11.
Here’s how it looked.
