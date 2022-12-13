Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 15-23

Thursday, Dec. 15

• American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shiley Sports and Fitness Center, 10820 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Sunday, Dec. 18 — Hanukkah begins

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Dec. 20

• American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scripps Memorial Hospital Schaetzel Center, 9890 Genesee Ave., La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆