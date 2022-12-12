La Jolla crime and public safety news: Taco Stand damaged in attack; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

Suspect arrested in altercation that damages Taco Stand restaurant

Employees at The Taco Stand in La Jolla were threatened and the restaurant sustained minor damage during an altercation with what police described as a “an intoxicated homeless suspect” the night of Dec. 9, but no one was hurt.

Employees were closing the restaurant at 621 Pearl St. at 10:24 p.m. when a man was asked to leave the area and became agitated, according to Capt. Erwin Manansala of the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division, which includes La Jolla.

The man “produced a gardening folding saw and threatened to stab employees,” Manansala said. “The suspect proceeded to throw a bottle at employees and broke out two windows to the restaurant and destroyed plants at the location. The damage is estimated in excess of $1,500.”

Manansala said officers responded within minutes and arrested the man on suspicion of criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and felony vandalism. The suspect is still in custody as of Monday, Dec. 12.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Dec. 3, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 8,135 registered cases (up by 79 from the previous count) and 18,794 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Dec. 7, 36,386 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 25,398 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Nov. 24

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2 p.m.

Dec. 2

Fraud: 5700 block Waverly Avenue, 7:20 a.m.

Dec. 3

Residential burglary: 1400 block Vue du Bay Court, 3 a.m.

Residential burglary: 1300 block Vue de Ville Court, 5 p.m.

Dec. 4

Felony vehicle theft: 6400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10 a.m.

Dec. 6

Battery: 2000 block Avila Court, 2:19 p.m.

Dec. 7

Felony grand theft: 1200 block Agate Street, 6:06 a.m.

Dec. 9

Residential burglary: 2100 block Via Sinalda, 5:36 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 7:30 p.m.

Felony assault (threatening crime with intent to terrorize): 600 block Pearl Street, 10:24 p.m.

Dec. 11

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7 a.m.

—Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆