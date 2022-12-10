Photo gallery: Bird Rock Community Council rings in the holidays with party
Bird Rock Community Council board members Kristin Barret, President John Newsam, Barbara Dunbar and Jesse Camen attend the Community Council’s holiday party Dec. 6. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Ron Fineman and Sharon Wampler (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Don Schmidt, Trish Savage, John Forstrom, Joyce Snell and Deborah Harosh (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Art Herman and Claudia Challenge (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Adam Tillotson and Michele Starsiak (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bird Rock Community Council members and holiday party guests gather on the patio of Wayfarer Bread & Pastry. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bird Rock Community Council replaced its monthly meeting with a holiday party Dec. 6 at Wayfarer Bread & Pastry on La Jolla Boulevard.
Community Council President John Newsam thanked all of those who have interacted and been involved with the board in the past year.
BRCC administers the Bird Rock Maintenance Assessment District, works to enhance public amenities in the neighborhood, and supports educational, cultural, artistic, charitable and community service activities.
Learn more at birdrockcc.org.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
