Photo gallery: Bird Rock artists celebrate holiday season with Art in the Garden

The Bird Rock Artist Guild presented the 11th annual Art in the Garden holiday shopping event Dec. 3 at the Bird Rock home of Leslie Davis and Dave Garitty.

More than 15 local artists gathered to show their latest works in a variety of media, including wood, steampunk, watercolors, jewelry, mosaic, leather, acrylic, pen and ink, ceramics, and resin, vintage and food art.

Donations were accepted for ArtReach San Diego, Unity 4 Orphans and the Center for World Music.

The Bird Rock Artist Guild is a collaboration of local artists and others interested in promoting art and creativity. For more information, email dwheeler@san.rr.com.

— Jane Wheeler ◆