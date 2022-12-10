Photo gallery: Bird Rock artists celebrate holiday season with Art in the Garden
The Bird Rock Artist Guild presented the 11th annual Art in the Garden holiday shopping event Dec. 3 at the Bird Rock home of Leslie Davis and Dave Garitty.
More than 15 local artists gathered to show their latest works in a variety of media, including wood, steampunk, watercolors, jewelry, mosaic, leather, acrylic, pen and ink, ceramics, and resin, vintage and food art.
Donations were accepted for ArtReach San Diego, Unity 4 Orphans and the Center for World Music.
The Bird Rock Artist Guild is a collaboration of local artists and others interested in promoting art and creativity. For more information, email dwheeler@san.rr.com.
— Jane Wheeler ◆
