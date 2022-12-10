Advertisement
News

Photo gallery: Bird Rock artists celebrate holiday season with Art in the Garden

art-garden-1.jpeg
1/5
Artists and shoppers fill the aisles of the Bird Rock Artist Guild’s Art in the Garden event.   (Pearl Preis )
art-garden-2.jpeg
2/5
Shoppers search for holiday gifts at Art in the Garden on Dec. 3.  (Pearl Preis)
art-garden-3.jpeg
3/5
Jane Wheeler stands with some of the offerings at the Art in the Garden event.  (Pearl Preis)
art-garden-4.jpeg
4/5
Representatives of ArtReach San Diego, Unity 4 Orphans and the Center for World Music greet visitors to collect donations.   (Pearl Preis)
art-garden-5.jpeg
5/5
Artists Jana Ayala, Julie Huerta and Pilar Montaño display their works at Art in the Garden.   (Pearl Preis)
The Bird Rock Artist Guild presented the 11th annual Art in the Garden holiday shopping event Dec. 3 at the Bird Rock home of Leslie Davis and Dave Garitty.

More than 15 local artists gathered to show their latest works in a variety of media, including wood, steampunk, watercolors, jewelry, mosaic, leather, acrylic, pen and ink, ceramics, and resin, vintage and food art.

Donations were accepted for ArtReach San Diego, Unity 4 Orphans and the Center for World Music.

The Bird Rock Artist Guild is a collaboration of local artists and others interested in promoting art and creativity. For more information, email dwheeler@san.rr.com.

— Jane Wheeler

