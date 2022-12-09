Advertisement
Photo gallery: The Arc of San Diego benefit show puts fashion forward to help people with disabilities

cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0183.jpg
1/35
Models hit the runway for the fashion show during The Arc of San Diego’s “Winter Wonderland” luncheon Dec. 2 at the U.S. Grant Hotel.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0160.jpg
2/35
Malissa Sanfilippo, event chairwomen Maria Stanley and Cici Drummond, Jennifer Navarra of The Arc of San Diego, fashion show producers Brittany Shiperly and Leonard Simpson, Kathryn Vaughn and Christina Maggiora attend The Arc’s “Winter Wonderland” fashion show and luncheon Dec. 2.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0177.jpg
3/35
Sandy Redman, Judy Burer, Suzi Day, Peggy Stern and Gloria Melville  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0067.jpg
4/35
Scott Muske, Joy Sargis, Bill and Alice Muske and Regina Kurtz  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0119.jpg
5/35
Tina Nguyen, Rhonda Hebert and Madison Greene  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0106.jpg
6/35
Jennifer Ranglas, Margarita Wilkinson, Salem Ciuffa and Jennifer Bisharat  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0006.jpg
7/35
Karina Lion, Laura Applegate and Charlotte Rand  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0471.jpg
8/35
Vicki Eddy, Gigi Brintwood and Linda Napierskie  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0021.jpg
9/35
Louran Sorkin, Nayda Locke, Dee Ammon and Laurel McCrink  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0046.jpg
10/35
Dr. Georgine Nanos, Jade Marx, Linda Kurtin and Hope Kirsch  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0131.jpg
11/35
Linda Napierskie, Chris Evans, Jennifer Peyrefitte and Fern Murphy  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0074.jpg
12/35
Arlene Esgate, Roxi Link and Kathryn Murphy  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0142.jpg
13/35
Brittany Shiperly, Christy Shea, Tina Nguyen, Alyssa Shea and Sierra Hill  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0172.jpg
14/35
A table is set for lunch at the foot of the fashion show runway during The Arc of San Diego’s “Winter Wonderland” at the U.S. Grant Hotel.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0044.jpg
15/35
Karla Simoes, Erica Lind Ram, Diane Lipinski and Jim Sprouse  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0029.jpg
16/35
Taylor Miller, Cristull Hasson and Barbara and Dr. Howard Milstein  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0136.jpg
17/35
Laura Paulson and Roya Parviz  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0058.jpg
18/35
Malissa Sanfilippo, Andrea Naversen, Angie Lasagna and Celestine Machado  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0168.jpg
19/35
Margaret Eastridge, Jeremy Mariage, Ferne McCuen and Gail Donahue  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0101.jpg
20/35
Karen Deluca, Leesa Davis, Rene McKee and Yvonne Oberle  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0091.jpg
21/35
Ashley Morey, Taylor Henderson and Jane Cowgill  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0214.jpg
22/35
Models display fashions during The Arc of San Diego’s “Winter Wonderland.”  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0324.jpg
23/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0206.jpg
24/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0390.jpg
25/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0305.jpg
26/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0247.jpg
27/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0274.jpg
28/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0410.jpg
29/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0339.jpg
30/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0292.jpg
31/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0440.jpg
32/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0298.jpg
33/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0303.jpg
34/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-winterwonderland2022-vpa-0346.jpg
35/35
Runway fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Arc of San Diego created a “Winter Wonderland” for its annual luncheon and fashion show to raise funds for the organization’s efforts to provide services and advocate for people with disabilities.

In addition to the fashion show, the Dec. 2 event at the U.S. Grant Hotel in San Diego featured a vendor boutique and silent auction.

— La Jolla Light staff

