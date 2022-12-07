Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Sea spray and sea lions. (Kathryn Anthony)
A cascade of color in the La Jolla sky. (Urs Baumann)
A clearing storm leaves beach pools in its wake. (Ana Lombrozo)
The sun shines through a hole in the clouds as La Jolla nears the end of another day. (Richard Ulevitch)
A pelican goes bodysurfing. (Penny Wilkes)
O coral tree, O coral tree, how lovely are your branches. (Mark Romano)
A fiery sunset lights the sky over the Muirlands neighborhood. (Joan Mann Chesner)
The setting sun lends a glow to Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church. (Marilyn Macrate)
The sea climbs the seawall at the Children’s Pool. (Joan Plaehn)
Beach-goers take in the sunset at Windansea. (Ashley Bush)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
