Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Sea spray and sea lions.  (Kathryn Anthony)
A cascade of color in the La Jolla sky.  (Urs Baumann)
A clearing storm leaves beach pools in its wake.  (Ana Lombrozo)
The sun shines through a hole in the clouds as La Jolla nears the end of another day.  (Richard Ulevitch)
A pelican goes bodysurfing.  (Penny Wilkes)
O coral tree, O coral tree, how lovely are your branches.  (Mark Romano)
A fiery sunset lights the sky over the Muirlands neighborhood.  (Joan Mann Chesner)
The setting sun lends a glow to Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church.  (Marilyn Macrate)
The sea climbs the seawall at the Children’s Pool.  (Joan Plaehn)
Beach-goers take in the sunset at Windansea.  (Ashley Bush)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

