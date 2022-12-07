La Jolla News Nuggets: Top brunches, Clinician of the Year, ‘30 Under 30’ list, street sweeper name, more

Three La Jolla restaurants make Yelp’s list of best brunches

Three La Jolla restaurants made the inaugural list of Top 100 Brunch Spots in California for 2022 by the crowdsourced review website Yelp.com — Cove House, Sugar and Scribe and The Cottage.

The businesses on the list were ranked using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, and July 27, 2022, according to Yelp.

Sugar and Scribe has a Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of more than 1,900 reviews and placed 22nd on the list. Cove House also had 4.5 stars, with about 280 reviews, and placed 33rd. The Cottage has 4 stars out of more than 4,700 reviews and placed 74th on the list.

La Jolla physician nabs Outstanding Clinician of the Year award

La Jolla physician Shazia Jamil, a professor of medicine at Scripps Clinic and UC San Diego, has been named the Outstanding Clinician of the Year for 2022 by the American Thoracic Society, which advances research and care in pulmonary disease, critical illness and sleep disorders.

Jamil said the recognition “is the most prestigious national award given to a physician in my field, and honestly, when the award committee chair called me, I was completely speechless, very humbled and extremely honored.”

“I am also only the fourth woman to receive this award since its inception in 2003 and the first Asian-American woman, so all this is extremely humbling and unreal, especially as an immigrant who made Southern California home for the last 30 years,” Jamil said.

According to the American Thoracic Society, the Outstanding Clinician award “recognizes an individual who has made substantial contributions in the clinical care of patients with lung disease on a local or national level.”

Three La Jolla scientists make Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’ list

La Jollan Gregory Sepich-Poore has been named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list for 2023 in the health-care category. (Micronoma)

Three La Jolla scientists have been named to Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30” list for 2023 in the health-care category. The list recognizes young leaders in a variety of categories.

The La Jolla health-care honorees are:

• Shannon Miller is a principal investigator and Scripps fellow in Scripps Research’s chemistry department. Miller has been working to streamline the process of using Crispr technology to create therapies for genetic disorders.

• Niema Moshiri is an assistant teaching professor at UC San Diego who developed a set of bioinformatics tools to help researchers process SARS-CoV-2 sequencing data in rapid time following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Gregory Sepich-Poore is a La Jolla resident and co-founder of Micronoma, a biotech company that developed Oncobiota, a patent-pending microbiome-based test that detects cancer early. Sepich-Poore’s research found that no types of human cancer are sterile and that their microbes can reveal the presence and type of cancer.

San Diego’s new electric mini street sweeper has a name: Sweep-E

The city of San Diego asked residents to suggest names for its new electric mini street sweeper, and the winner is ... Sweep-E. (City of San Diego)

San Diego’s new quieter and more environmentally friendly mini street sweeper was given the name Sweep-E on Nov. 30 after an online naming contest.

More than 1,000 votes were cast among three finalist names: Sweep-E, T.E.S.S. (The Electric Street Sweeper) and The Blue Broomba. Sweep-E beat T.E.S.S. by 11 votes.

Sweep-E has an ocean-themed appearance to highlight how street sweeping helps prevent ocean pollution, improve water quality and protect marine wildlife, city officials said.

The sweeper produces no emissions, and its electric motor produces less noise than a regular street sweeper. That enables operators to work early in the morning and late at night without disturbing residents.

Because the sweeper is narrower than the city’s other sweepers, it’s more effective at picking out trash and debris from narrow spaces such as bike lanes, city officials said.

It’s the only one of its kind in San Diego’s fleet of 20 sweepers. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

New crosswalk installed on La Jolla Scenic Drive North

After a request was made on the city of San Diego’s Get It Done app, a new crosswalk has been installed at La Jolla Scenic Drive North and Sugarman Drive.

According to the Get It Done report filed by resident Shea Buckley in April, “In the early part of 2020, measuring and marking was started to add a pedestrian crosswalk near the synagogue at La Jolla Scenic North and Sugarman. This work understandably did not continue during [the COVID-19 pandemic].”

Buckley asked the city to continue the work, as it would “help pedestrian safety,” and it was completed in early October.

La Jolla High School gets grant for outdoor seating and Centennial Square

La Jolla-based philanthropy group Las Patronas has selected the Foundation of La Jolla High School as the beneficiary of a grant that will be used to provide additional outdoor seating on campus and create a space to commemorate the school’s centennial.

The foundation, in collaboration with the La Jolla High PTSA and Principal Chuck Podhorsky, designed a configuration of surface-mounted benches and tables around the main quad, library, financial office and cafeteria that will add about 85 outdoor seats, including three disabled-accessible tables.

Podhorsky will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the new Centennial Square in 2023, after the outdoor seating is installed.

UCSD creates experimental ‘smart pill’ that could help fight gastrointestinal disorders

UC San Diego said it has created an experimental “smart pill” that continuously monitors the inside of the small intestine, which could lead to better ways to spot and treat gastrointestinal disorders, including inflammatory bowel disease and diabetes.

The inch-long, wireless biosensor was placed in pigs and successfully took real-time glucose readings for periods ranging from two to five hours, according to a paper UCSD published in the journal Nature Communications. The data was relayed by the pill’s tiny antenna.

Researchers used pigs because their gastrointestinal tract is similar to the one in humans.

The proof-of-concept work was conducted by engineers at UCSD’s Center for Wearable Sensors, which works on a variety of health-related devices.

The researchers will now try to find ways to make the smart pill smaller so it can be easily swallowed by humans. They’ll also work to make it capable of taking a greater variety of readings.

The sensor is meant to be an alternative to the endoscope — a long, thin tube with a camera that is typically threaded through a person’s mouth and throat down into the digestive tract. It provides a limited, short-term look at a person’s condition.

UCSD not only is trying to move past the traditional endoscope but improve on so-called capsule endoscopes — ingestible smart pills that take pictures of the digestive tract. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

La Jolla Music Society announces partnership with Colburn School

Young artists from the Colburn School’s Conservatory of Music will perform onstage as part of La Jolla Music Society’s winter season. (La Jolla Music Society)

As part of its efforts to provide learning and performance opportunities to music students, the La Jolla Music Society has announced a new partnership with the prestigious Colburn School in Los Angeles.

Young artists from the Colburn School’s Conservatory of Music will perform onstage at La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in musical preludes to many concerts during the rest of LJMS’ 2022-23 season.

The Colburn Conservatory trains the highest level of instrumental performers for careers in music, and its alumni can be found in orchestras and chamber ensembles and performing as soloists around the world.

Musical preludes are free to concert ticketholders. For more information, visit theconrad.org or call (858) 459-3728.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆

