La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Nov. 26, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 8,056 registered cases (up by 50 from the previous count) and 18,611 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Nov. 30, 36,349 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 25,309 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police, except where noted.

Nov. 18

Felony grand theft: 8200 block El Paseo Grande, 10 a.m.

Nov. 21

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Carla Way, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 23

Felony vandalism: 300 block Gravilla Street, 11 a.m.

Nov. 28

Commercial robbery (weapon used): 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:24 a.m.

Elder abuse or neglect: 7800 block Torrey Lane, 11:40 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Nautilus Street, 4 p.m.

Nov. 29

Commercial robbery (weapon used): 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:28 a.m. A person suspected of stealing a pack of cigarettes and a pair of gloves was accused of hitting a store employee with a cane when confronted. The suspect was arrested.

Nov. 30

Petty theft: 7700 block Prospect Place, 6:05 a.m.

Dec. 2

Fraud: 6800 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:18 p.m.

—Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆