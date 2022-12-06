Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 8-16

Friday, Dec. 9

• American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• La Jolla Newcomers Club meets, 10 a.m., residence at 8275 El Paseo Grande. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee, snacks and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. A program from the School for Creative and Performing Arts will be held after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Dec. 11

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Dec. 12

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

Thursday, Dec. 15

• American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shiley Fitness Center, 10820 N. Torrey Pines Road. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

