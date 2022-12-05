Advertisement
Photo gallery: 66th La Jolla Christmas Parade marches through The Village

Parade 1
1/24
Chuck Merriman drives the Old Black Goose carrying Santa Claus to round out the 66th annual La Jolla Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. The car is sponsored by the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 10
2/24
Some parade entrants were accompanied by horses large and small.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 2
3/24
The Kelly family visits with Santa at the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s “Santa’s Village” on Wall Street.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 3
4/24
La Jolla author Orly Lobel and producer Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, whose production of “The Outsiders” will be presented at La Jolla Playhouse next year, staffed one of the announcing tables on Girard Avenue.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 4
5/24
Parade grand marshal Nancy Warwick  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 5
6/24
This troop of Daisies was among a large contingent of Girl Scouts marching in the La Jolla Christmas Parade.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 6
7/24
Mrs. Black Global Andrea McClew and Miss Black Global Destini Perkins wave to onlookers on Girard Avenue.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 7
8/24
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 8
9/24
San Diego police Lt. Rick Aguilar and Capt. Erwin Manansala  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 9
10/24
Furry participants from the San Diego Golden Retriever Meetup Group go for a walk in the La Jolla parade.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 20
11/24
Stella Maris Academy’s float was chosen the Most Colorful.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 11
12/24
Participants in the Dan McKinney Family YMCA’s Adventure Camps stroll down Girard Avenue.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 12
13/24
A firetruck sponsored by La Jolla Sunrise Rotary sprays some winter white down the parade route.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 13
14/24
San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 14
15/24
Skateboarders accompany the Windansea Surf Club parade entry, which won the award for Most Community Spirit.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 15
16/24
San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava and his wife, Lorene  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 17
17/24
The La Jolla/Riford Library brings out a cheerier-than-usual Grinch.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 18
18/24
La Valencia Hotel General Manager Summer Shoemaker, the parade’s traditional marshal  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 19
19/24
La Jolla High School marching band  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 22
20/24
Dancers accompany the Best Overall entry from Ooh La La Dance Academy, which included a grand piano and singers.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 23
21/24
Parade cultural marshal Christie Mitchell, executive director of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 24
22/24
The award for Most Holiday Spirit went to Erling Rohde Plumbing.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Parade 25
23/24
La Jolla Town Council President Jerri Hunt and past president James Rudolph  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Girls Scouts in parade.jpg
24/24
Carrying flags and the Girl Scouts banner are Troop 3244 Cadettes (from left) Michel Lopez, Paulina Paredes, Sia Rastogi, Julia Vialle, Linnea Brandeis and Nora Cleary.  (Jennifer Paredes)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
In what chairwoman Ann Kerr Bache called the largest-ever La Jolla Christmas Parade, thousands of spectators lined Girard Avenue and Prospect Street to watch marching bands, pageant queens, parade marshals, civic leaders and more in the 66th annual edition Dec. 4.

The event, themed “Grand Ole Christmas: Celebrating La Jolla’s History,” featured Nancy Warwick, owner of the 71-year-old Warwick’s bookstore, as grand marshal, with several others serving as honorary marshals in various categories.

Several parade entries won awards: Best Overall went to Ooh La La Dance Academy; Most Community Spirit, Windansea Surf Club; Most Original, Ark Antiques; Most Holiday Spirit, Erling Rohde Plumbing; Santa’s Favorite, San Diego French American School; Most Colorful, Stella Maris Academy; and Most Creative, All Hallows Academy.

The traditional accompanying Holiday Festival took place along Wall Street, with a focus on arts education.

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla presented a “Santa’s Village” with Santa Claus welcoming 513 visitors, and an “underwater carnival” in which children could learn about whale behavior.

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Yiddishland California and the La Jolla/Riford Library also offered activities at the festival.

Kerr Bache said parade organizers are still seeking donations to cover the costs of this year’s event and will need to secure funding to ensure a parade next year.

For more information, visit ljparade.com.

The La Valencia Hotel lighted two Christmas trees — one indoors in the La Sala Lounge and the other outside on the patio.

Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

