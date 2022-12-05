Photo gallery: 66th La Jolla Christmas Parade marches through The Village

In what chairwoman Ann Kerr Bache called the largest-ever La Jolla Christmas Parade, thousands of spectators lined Girard Avenue and Prospect Street to watch marching bands, pageant queens, parade marshals, civic leaders and more in the 66th annual edition Dec. 4.

The event, themed “Grand Ole Christmas: Celebrating La Jolla’s History,” featured Nancy Warwick, owner of the 71-year-old Warwick’s bookstore, as grand marshal, with several others serving as honorary marshals in various categories.

Several parade entries won awards: Best Overall went to Ooh La La Dance Academy; Most Community Spirit, Windansea Surf Club; Most Original, Ark Antiques; Most Holiday Spirit, Erling Rohde Plumbing; Santa’s Favorite, San Diego French American School; Most Colorful, Stella Maris Academy; and Most Creative, All Hallows Academy.

The traditional accompanying Holiday Festival took place along Wall Street, with a focus on arts education.

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla presented a “Santa’s Village” with Santa Claus welcoming 513 visitors, and an “underwater carnival” in which children could learn about whale behavior.

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Yiddishland California and the La Jolla/Riford Library also offered activities at the festival.

Kerr Bache said parade organizers are still seeking donations to cover the costs of this year’s event and will need to secure funding to ensure a parade next year.

For more information, visit ljparade.com.

