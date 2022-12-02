Advertisement
Photo gallery: Teddy Ball guests in La Jolla bear down for kids

DJ Miss Lisa (center) stands with Lorelyn Ancantara, Kimberly Diaz, Brisa Reyes and Alexa Torres as they take teddy bears to the Cruise 4 Kids Teddy Ball in La Jolla to be given to children for the holidays.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marcus Hanish and Mimi Cortes  (Vincent Andrunas)
Cruise 4 Kids founder and Chief Executive Nino Venterella with family Sofia, Bianca and Lorenzo  (Vincent Andrunas)
Helen Adams and Eddie Lain  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jessie Aguayo, Stephanie Cribari, Lexi Golden, Nick Grieve and Harrison Rascoe  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nataliia Mozalova (center) falls into the “teddy wall” during the Cruise 4 Kids Teddy Ball at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla.   (Vincent Andrunas)
Terry Lim, Kayla Rogers and Natalya Michelle  (Vincent Andrunas)
Daniel Alvarez, Shawnda Dorantes, Thomas Sparrvik and Dr. Marty Fallor  (Vincent Andrunas)
Matthew and Laverne Goldstone and Marcus Hanish  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris Wysoczanski, Elena Gorbacyuk and C.J. Lycett  (Vincent Andrunas)
Brent Wilsey, Cristina Bondoc, Jeanne Justice and Brian Bowersock  (Vincent Andrunas)
The DJ stage at the Teddy Ball was dressed in holiday cheer.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Emmi Allen and Rory and Monica Mendoza  (Vincent Andrunas)
Breck Johnson, Naram Khoshaba, Lynn McNally, Brian Day and Lesa Galef  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bill and Tina Howe, Ann Mitchell and Steve Coles  (Vincent Andrunas)
Amma Belaya, Lisa Mastracci and Julianna Arrant  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gary Brady, Cori Collins, Joseph Marino, Athena Pervaiz and Jeff Brady  (Vincent Andrunas)
Navy Chief Petty Officer David Stone, Ryan Stone and Brandy and Steve Lordigyan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Back row: George Dawe, Helen Adams, Kathy Cameron, retired Army Lt. Col. Brooke Eldridge, Linda Watkins and Eddie Lain. Front row: Leif Manson and Christy McGinity.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Black ties and teddy bears were the order of the evening as the nonprofit Cruise 4 Kids presented its annual Teddy Ball on Nov. 26 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.

The event collects teddy bears for sick and underprivileged children for the holidays. Each guest is required to donate a new stuffed teddy bear for distribution to organizations including the Autism Tree Project Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, Miracle Babies, Easter Seals SoCal, Promises2Kids, Father Joe’s Villages and area churches and orphanages.

Festivities included a DJ, dancing, exotic cars, silent auctions, raffles, magicians, photos with Santa Claus and his elves, a photo booth, a candy buffet and a VIP lounge.

— La Jolla Light staff

