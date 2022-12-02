Photo gallery: Teddy Ball guests in La Jolla bear down for kids

Black ties and teddy bears were the order of the evening as the nonprofit Cruise 4 Kids presented its annual Teddy Ball on Nov. 26 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.

The event collects teddy bears for sick and underprivileged children for the holidays. Each guest is required to donate a new stuffed teddy bear for distribution to organizations including the Autism Tree Project Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, Miracle Babies, Easter Seals SoCal, Promises2Kids, Father Joe’s Villages and area churches and orphanages.

Festivities included a DJ, dancing, exotic cars, silent auctions, raffles, magicians, photos with Santa Claus and his elves, a photo booth, a candy buffet and a VIP lounge.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆