Photo gallery: La Valencia Christmas tree lighting casts annual glow in La Jolla

The La Valencia Hotel lighted two Christmas trees Dec. 1 — one indoors in the La Sala Lounge and the other outside on the patio.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Tree lighting guests pick up some sugar cookies and hot chocolate.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The La Jolla Country Day School madrigal singers perform Christmas carols and other songs.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Carolers add to the Christmas spirit in La Valencia’s lobby.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla Town Council President Jerri Hunt and Terry Lynn (with Jet)  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Johnny Sale, Katey Longo and Bill Podway  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Suanne Santoro, Jenn Marongiu and Deborah McMillan, with N.J. and Andy Marongiu (front, from left)  (Elisabeth Frausto)
A crowd gathers for the La Valencia Hotel’s outdoor tree lighting.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Valencia General Manager Summer Shoemaker (center) with Cathy and Ron Jones  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel held its annual Christmas tree lighting Dec. 1 as groups of carolers provided entertainment for hundreds of guests who crowded the hotel’s Prospect Street patio and the La Sala Lounge inside.

There were tree lightings in the lounge and on the patio, plus sugar cookies and hot chocolate for all and a room upstairs where children could decorate Christmas ornaments and write letters to Santa Claus.

The Christmas tree in the courtyard of La Jolla's La Valencia Hotel is lighted Dec. 2.

La Valencia General Manager Summer Shoemaker said the hotel, which closes out its 95th anniversary this year, is grateful for the community’s support.

“It’s really been an incredible year leading this iconic property,” she said.

— La Jolla Light staff

