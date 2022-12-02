Photo gallery: La Valencia Christmas tree lighting casts annual glow in La Jolla

La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel held its annual Christmas tree lighting Dec. 1 as groups of carolers provided entertainment for hundreds of guests who crowded the hotel’s Prospect Street patio and the La Sala Lounge inside.

There were tree lightings in the lounge and on the patio, plus sugar cookies and hot chocolate for all and a room upstairs where children could decorate Christmas ornaments and write letters to Santa Claus.

La Valencia General Manager Summer Shoemaker said the hotel, which closes out its 95th anniversary this year, is grateful for the community’s support.

“It’s really been an incredible year leading this iconic property,” she said.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆