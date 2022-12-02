Photo gallery: La Valencia Christmas tree lighting casts annual glow in La Jolla
La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel held its annual Christmas tree lighting Dec. 1 as groups of carolers provided entertainment for hundreds of guests who crowded the hotel’s Prospect Street patio and the La Sala Lounge inside.
There were tree lightings in the lounge and on the patio, plus sugar cookies and hot chocolate for all and a room upstairs where children could decorate Christmas ornaments and write letters to Santa Claus.
The Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival and the La Valencia Hotel’s tree lighting are just some of the many highlights.
La Valencia General Manager Summer Shoemaker said the hotel, which closes out its 95th anniversary this year, is grateful for the community’s support.
“It’s really been an incredible year leading this iconic property,” she said.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.