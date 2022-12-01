Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Scripps Pier hasn’t been plated in gold, but it sure looks like it in this sunset photo. (Marilyn Macrate)
Forget blue Hawaii, here’s blue La Jolla. (Ana Lombrozo)
No, that’s not a logo, it’s an actual seagull flying right in front of the sun in this perfectly timed shot from Tori Reimann. (Tori Reimann)
Here’s an unusual visitor to La Jolla Shores — a northern fulmar, a type of seabird found primarily in subarctic regions of the North Atlantic and North Pacific. (Ross Rudolph)
The Gies family picked a great time to be visiting from Canada, as they witnessed this sunset at Windansea on Halloween. (Brian Gies)
It may be late fall, but you wouldn’t think so from this November photo. (Darryl Templer)
A Cooper’s hawk finds a place to hang out in La Jolla. (Penny Wilkes)
La Jolla Country Day School madrigal singers perform outside Adelaide’s floral shop in La Jolla. (Joan Plaehn)
A lofty view of La Jolla Shores (Ashley Bush)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
