Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 1-9
Thursday, Dec. 1
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. San Diego lifeguards will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Friday, Dec. 2
• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors will receive a voucher for a free entrée (up to $15) courtesy of The Broken Yolk and a $25 gift card to The Cottage valid starting Saturday, Dec. 3. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Sunday, Dec. 4
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, Dec. 6
• La Jolla High School blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Little Gym, 750 Nautilus St. Donors will receive a voucher for a free entrée (up to $15) courtesy of The Broken Yolk. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
Friday, Dec. 9
• American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. A program from the School for Creative and Performing Arts will be held after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
