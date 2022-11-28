Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: La Jolla gets decked out for the holidays

Holiday Girard
1/10
Girard Avenue in La Jolla’s Village welcomes holiday shoppers.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Holidays Sugar Scribe
2/10
Sugar and Scribe bakery on Fay Avenue  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Prospect Holidays
3/10
Silver and bow on Prospect Street  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Adelaide's
4/10
Adelaide’s in The Village is ready in red this holiday season.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Plaza tree
5/10
La Plaza La Jolla at Wall Street and Girard Avenue  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Aviator Nation
6/10
Aviator Nation on Girard Avenue welcomes shoppers with larger-than-life nutcrackers.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
IMG_9030.JPG
7/10
Il Giardino di Lilli cafe on Girard Avenue  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Merrill lynch
8/10
The Merrill Lynch building on Fay Avenue treats passersby to seaside greetings.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Scenic S
9/10
A home on La Jolla Scenic Drive South sheds light on the neighborhood.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
holiday-photos-waverly.jpg
10/10
Residents of the 5500 block of Waverly Avenue decorated and illuminated the trees.  (Shawn Rodger)
Share

As Thanksgiving plates were cleared and shoppers headed out in La Jolla for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals, businesses in The Village festively frosted windows and festooned sidewalks and more with yuletide displays while residents set neighborhoods aglow.

Here are some of the decorations around town ushering in the holiday season.

— La Jolla Light staff

News LifestylePhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement