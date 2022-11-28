Photo gallery: La Jolla gets decked out for the holidays
Girard Avenue in La Jolla’s Village welcomes holiday shoppers. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Sugar and Scribe bakery on Fay Avenue (Elisabeth Frausto)
Silver and bow on Prospect Street (Elisabeth Frausto)
Adelaide’s in The Village is ready in red this holiday season. (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Plaza La Jolla at Wall Street and Girard Avenue (Elisabeth Frausto)
Aviator Nation on Girard Avenue welcomes shoppers with larger-than-life nutcrackers. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Il Giardino di Lilli cafe on Girard Avenue (Elisabeth Frausto)
The Merrill Lynch building on Fay Avenue treats passersby to seaside greetings. (Elisabeth Frausto)
A home on La Jolla Scenic Drive South sheds light on the neighborhood. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Residents of the 5500 block of Waverly Avenue decorated and illuminated the trees. (Shawn Rodger)
As Thanksgiving plates were cleared and shoppers headed out in La Jolla for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals, businesses in The Village festively frosted windows and festooned sidewalks and more with yuletide displays while residents set neighborhoods aglow.
Here are some of the decorations around town ushering in the holiday season.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
