Photo gallery: La Jolla ceremony honors Doug Manchester for support of Mount Soledad veterans memorial

The Mount Soledad Memorial Association held a reception and ceremony to honor San Diego developer Doug Manchester for his donations to the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla.

The reception Nov. 15 on the east lawn of the memorial followed the installation in May of a black granite ocean-facing bench that was made possible by a donation from Manchester, former owner of The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light. The black granite is the same type used on the 14 “honor walls” at the memorial that contain plaques paying tribute to military service members ranging from the American Revolution to the war on terrorism.

Since 2015, Manchester has donated more than $1.5 million to the memorial and programs managed by the Mount Soledad Memorial Association.

“It is an extreme honor that ... our family’s foundation was able to be recognized for the support we have given to the Mount Soledad Veterans Memorial,” according to a statement from Manchester Financial Group. “We encourage all San Diego residents to support with their time and treasure this wonderful veterans memorial so as to rightfully recognize those veterans who have served our great nation.”

Manchester also owns La Jolla’s Foxhill estate on Country Club Drive, which is listed for sale for $49 million.

The veterans memorial, at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South, is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, visit soledadmemorial.org.

