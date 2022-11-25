Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla ceremony honors Doug Manchester for support of Mount Soledad veterans memorial

cm-ljl-msnvm2022-vpa-0274.jpg
1/10
“Papa” Doug Manchester (center) is honored at a ceremony by Neil O’Connell, executive director of the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial, and Denise Larkins, director of operations (right).  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-msnvm2022-vpa-0190.jpg
2/10
Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial Executive Director Neil O’Connell conducts the ceremony Nov. 15.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-msnvm2022-vpa-0223.jpg
3/10
Bill Kellogg, Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial chairman emeritus, speaks at a ceremony honoring prominent donor Doug Manchester.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-msnvm2022-vpa-0236.jpg
4/10
Honoree Doug Manchester, a San Diego developer who has donated more than $1.5 million since 2015 to the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial, addresses the audience at a Nov. 15 ceremony at the memorial in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-msnvm2022-vpa-0149.jpg
5/10
Jennifer Givens, Denise Larkins, Karolyn Dorsee and Rebecca Evleth of the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial stand with Holly Lienert (right) of Manchester Financial Group.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-msnvm2022-vpa-0297.jpg
6/10
Ceremony participants join honoree Doug Manchester (center) on a black granite bench installed at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial with a donation from Manchester.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-msnvm2022-vpa-0082.jpg
7/10
Douglas and Emily Manchester (with son Mack), Lisa and “Papa” Doug Manchester, Annie and Mark Navarra and Molly and Ted Eldredge  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-msnvm2022-vpa-0111.jpg
8/10
Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial trustees Robert Teaff, Martin Garrick, John Dadian, Richard Wright, Paul Pintek and Tony Anthony  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-msnvm2022-vpa-0160.jpg
9/10
Ceremony participants and guests take in the sweeping view from the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-ljl-msnvm2022-vpa-0164.jpg
10/10
Max Coston, Sophie Coston, Kent Coston (architect of the granite bench donated by Doug Manchester), Mari Waldron, Pierre Van Der Merwe and Sally McRory  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Mount Soledad Memorial Association held a reception and ceremony to honor San Diego developer Doug Manchester for his donations to the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla.

The reception Nov. 15 on the east lawn of the memorial followed the installation in May of a black granite ocean-facing bench that was made possible by a donation from Manchester, former owner of The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light. The black granite is the same type used on the 14 “honor walls” at the memorial that contain plaques paying tribute to military service members ranging from the American Revolution to the war on terrorism.

Since 2015, Manchester has donated more than $1.5 million to the memorial and programs managed by the Mount Soledad Memorial Association.

“It is an extreme honor that ... our family’s foundation was able to be recognized for the support we have given to the Mount Soledad Veterans Memorial,” according to a statement from Manchester Financial Group. “We encourage all San Diego residents to support with their time and treasure this wonderful veterans memorial so as to rightfully recognize those veterans who have served our great nation.”

Manchester also owns La Jolla’s Foxhill estate on Country Club Drive, which is listed for sale for $49 million.

The veterans memorial, at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South, is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, visit soledadmemorial.org.

— La Jolla Light staff

