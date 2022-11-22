Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: La Jolla goes pink as walkers aid fight against breast cancer

3-day 4.jpg
1/6
(Joan Plaehn)
3-day 1.jpg
2/6
(Joan Plaehn)
3-day 2.jpg
3/6
(Joan Plaehn)
3-day 6.jpg
4/6
(Joan Plaehn)
3-day 5.jpg
5/6
(Joan Plaehn)
3-day 3.jpg
6/6
(Joan Plaehn)
Share

It was a pink wave in La Jolla as walkers in the 19th annual Susan G. Komen 3‑Day — a 60-mile route over three days Nov. 18-20 — passed through on their way to raising money and awareness for the Komen organization’s efforts to fight breast cancer.

The event began at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and ended at San Diego’s Waterfront Park.

Here are scenes from La Jolla Shores.

— La Jolla Light staff

News LifestylePhoto GalleriesEvents

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement