Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 24-Dec. 2

Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving

Sunday, Nov. 27

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Nov. 28

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors will receive a voucher for a free entrée (up to $15) courtesy of The Broken Yolk. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

Thursday, Dec. 1

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. San Diego lifeguards will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Dec. 2

• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors will receive a voucher for a free entrée (up to $15) courtesy of The Broken Yolk and a $25 gift card to The Cottage valid starting Dec. 3. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

