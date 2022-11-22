Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 24-Dec. 2
Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving
Sunday, Nov. 27
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Nov. 28
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors will receive a voucher for a free entrée (up to $15) courtesy of The Broken Yolk. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Thursday, Dec. 1
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. San Diego lifeguards will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Friday, Dec. 2
• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors will receive a voucher for a free entrée (up to $15) courtesy of The Broken Yolk and a $25 gift card to The Cottage valid starting Dec. 3. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆
