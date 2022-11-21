Baby, it’s coastal outside: A calendar of La Jolla holiday events

Whether you’re home for the holidays or searching for a winter wonderland near the waves, step right up jingle file for this listing of festive events in the La Jolla community.

Events for all ages

• The La Valencia Hotel hosts a tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1132 Prospect St. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. and include beverages, treats, music, carolers and crafts. The tree lighting will be at 5:45 p.m. Free. lavalencia.com

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Deck the Halls” at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at 7555 Draper Ave. Children and teenagers are invited to decorate the library’s youth areas. Free. Email grahamk@sandiego.gov.

• The La Valencia Hotel presents “Storytime Brunch with Santa” at 11 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1132 Prospect St. The event will include The Mediterranean Room’s brunch menu with a visit from Santa Claus. lavalencia.com

The 2022 La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival marshals gather ahead of the Dec. 4 event. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

• The La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival starts its 66th annual festivities at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, with visits and photos with Santa Claus, play-based and educational exhibits, a menorah and Christmas tree display and more along Wall Street at Girard Avenue. The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Girard and Kline Street and head north on Girard, turn left onto Prospect Street and end at Prospect and Draper Avenue in front of the La Jolla Recreation Center. Free. ljparade.com

• San Diego French American School presents “Marche de Noel” from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at 6550 Soledad Mountain Road. The winter fair will feature shopping, food and family activities. Free. bit.ly/SDFASNoel

• The La Jolla Open Aire Market presents its Winter Carnival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on the grounds of La Jolla Elementary School at Girard Avenue and Genter Street. The event will include pictures with Santa, live music, crafts and face painting. Free. lajollamarket.com

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Holiday Sing-Along at the Conrad” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd, 7600 Fay Ave. La Jolla youth services librarian Katia Graham will read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and a local choir will perform holiday tunes. Guests are encouraged to take a book to donate to Friends of the La Jolla Library. Free. Registration is required. theconrad.org/events

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “The Nutcracker Storytime” at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 7555 Draper Ave. City Ballet of San Diego’s Sugar Plum Fairy from “The Nutcracker” will lead a special story time and raffle off tickets to the ballet. Free. Email grahamk@sandiego.gov.

• The La Jolla Recreation Center hosts a movie screening event starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 615 Prospect St., featuring “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at sunset, a visit from Santa Claus, an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, face painting and more. Free. (858) 552-1658

• The La Valencia Hotel presents gingerbread house decorating at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at 1132 Prospect St. Guests can decorate a gingerbread house from top to bottom and have chocolate milk and cookies. Each guest 21 and older will receive a glass of bubbly. $100. lavalencia.com

• Chabad of La Jolla presents a Hanukkah celebration at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. The event will include a menorah lighting, a children’s program, food and more. Free. Email chabadoflajolla@gmail.com.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a “Noon Year’s Eve Party” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7555 Draper Ave. The party will start with a story and will include dancing, snacks and a countdown to noon. Free. Email grahamk@sandiego.gov.

More music

The La Jolla Music Society will present singer Storm Large on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. (Laura Domela)

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. The event will feature music, gags, gifts and special guests, with songs including “2000 Miles,” “Hallelujah” and “Sock It to Me Santa.” $31 and up; must be 18 or older to attend. theconrad.org/events

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents its annual Christmas concert at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7715 Draper Ave. The church chancel choir and King’s Brass will perform. A reception will follow the 7 p.m. concert. Free; reservations are recommended. ljpres.org/concert-series

• Camarada presents “Charlie Brown Jingles and Jazz” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Peter Sprague will perform the soundtrack of the holiday TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and more. $35 and up. theconrad.org/events

Chamber choir Stellarum will present “A Festival of Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla. (Provided by Stellarum)

• Chamber choir Stellarum presents “A Festival of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. Free. bit.ly/StellarumDec22

Food and drink

• The La Valencia Hotel presents “Holiday Tea at The Med” at 11 a.m. on various days beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1132 Prospect St. The event will include teas paired with scones, quiche, sandwiches, mini pastries and more. $85 per adult; $45 for children younger than 10. Reservations are required. lavalencia.com

Auctions, shopping and more

• Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees opens in La Jolla for the 2022 holiday season Friday, Nov. 25, at 6710 La Jolla Blvd. The lot will offer in-person shopping for trees, ornaments, lights, wreaths and more, plus online ordering and delivery, installation and tree removal services. mrjingleschristmastrees.com

• Westfield UTC mall presents “Magical Moments” from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10, at 4545 La Jolla Village Drive. Activities will include holiday lights, live music, Westfield’s seasonal snow globe characters, the Winter Fairy and her snow flurry friends and more. Free.

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church hosts a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at 743 Prospect St., featuring ornaments, trees, decor, clothing, bakeware, toys, jewelry, wrapping paper and more. Free admission. sjbts.org

• The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Warwick’s bookstore present a “Children’s Holiday Book Fair: Wild About Reading!” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the courtyard of the Merrill Lynch building at 7825 Fay Ave. The event will feature author appearances and book signings, San Diego Zoo wildlife ambassador appearances, Dr. Zoolittle shows, giveaways for kids and more. $30; includes family admission and three books. warwicks.com/event/wild-about-reading-2022

• The Perry Gallery hosts a Christmas open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2218 Avenida de la Playa. The event will feature new artwork by local artists, gift items, art demonstrations and music. Several artists will attend. Free. theperrygallery.com

• The Bird Rock Artist Guild presents its annual “Holiday Art in the Garden” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5571 Bellevue Ave. Bird Rock resident Leslie Davis will open her garden full of art from local artists. The event also will include live music, refreshments and shopping. Donations will be accepted for ArtReach, Unity4 Orphans and the Center for World Music. facebook.com/BirdRockArtistGuild

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a holiday party at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, prizes and more. Free for Community Center sustaining members; $10 for members; $25 for non-members. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org ◆