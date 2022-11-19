Election 2022: How key local races are turning out

Here are unofficial voting results on races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area. These numbers are from the most recent update Nov. 18 by the San Diego County registrar of voters office. The next and final update will be when results are certified Thursday, Dec. 8. For results of all races, go to sdvote.com.

• San Diego Unified School District board, District C: La Jollan Cody Petterson over Becca Williams, 56-44%.

• San Diego Unified School District Measure U: Passed, 65-35% (requires 55%). $3.2 billion bond measure for affordable housing for employees; facilities designed for transitional kindergarten; repairing, renovating and constructing school buildings; improving school security; purchasing classroom technology; and adding campus features such as athletic fields, science labs and energy-efficient fixtures.

• 50th Congressional District: Rep. Scott Peters (D-La Jolla) over Republican Corey Gustafson, 63-37%.

• California state Senate District 38: Democrat Catherine Blakespear over Republican Matt Gunderson 52-48%.

• California state Assembly District 77: Democratic Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath over Republican Dan Downey, 60-40%.

• San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk: Jordan Marks over La Jollan Barbara Bry, 51.5-48.5%.

• City of San Diego Measure B: Passing, 50.4-49.6%. Would allow the city to charge a fee for city-provided waste management services to single-family homes. ◆