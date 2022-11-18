Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla celebration marks 40 years of George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers

Joy Glenner co-founded the George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers 40 years ago with her now-late husband, George.  (Melissa Jacobs)
Michael Wilson and grandmother Cheryl Wilson  (Melissa Jacobs)
Clint Bell and Kimberly King  (Melissa Jacobs)
Clockwise from bottom: Joy Glenner, Gloria Baker, Dr. David Bailey, Lisa Tyburski and Scott Tarde  (Melissa Jacobs)
The St. Paul’s Senior Services team attends the George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers’ 40th-anniversary celebration at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla.  (Melissa Jacobs)
The George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers marked its 40th anniversary with a party Oct. 29 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.

The Glenner centers, founded by La Jolla resident Joy Glenner and her now-late husband, George, provide specialized day programs and supportive services to adults with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The organization operates three locations in San Diego County and has dozens of similarly focused Town Square franchises nationwide.

— La Jolla Light staff

