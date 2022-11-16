Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
The Children’s Pool takes on a golden glow as the sun heads to the horizon. (Doug Vocelle)
When the rains came Nov. 8, they caused a mini-waterfall on Prospect Street. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Sunset on Halloween took on a suitably spooky look. (Kimberley Demers)
What would Halloween in La Jolla be without a seaweed jack-o-lantern on the beach at Westbourne Street? (Lisa Bock)
Surfers paddle out for a celebration of life for the late Dr. Mark Bracker near Windansea in October. (Anthony Ghiglia)
This beach-goer pays no mind to the churning surf in the background. (Paul Cohen)
A single long cloud blocks the setting sun over Windansea. (Mark Romano)
Pepe and Popov take a night on the town. (Mimi Sells)
A cormorant gets in some stretching. (Penny Wilkes)
The “blue hour” — the period of twilight in the morning or evening — arrives in La Jolla. (Marilyn Macrate)
Paragliders fly over Westbourne Street. (Ashley Bush)
Another beautiful sunset view in the Muirlands neighborhood. (Maureen Keiffer)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
