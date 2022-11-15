Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 17-24

Thursday, Nov. 17

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m., La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The meeting will be followed by a Thanksgiving social. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Friday, Nov. 18

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Residence Inn, 8901 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

Sunday, Nov. 20

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Nov. 21

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Drive North, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆