Photo gallery: Scenes from the fields as La Jolla football teams tackle CIF playoffs

Bishop's Tayshawn Taylor eludes a tackle during the Knights' playoff victory over Imperial.
Bishop’s Tayshawn Taylor eludes a tackle during the Knights’ playoff victory over Imperial.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop's quarterback William Fierro lines up a pass downfield.
Bishop’s quarterback William Fierro lines up a pass downfield.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop's Knight Jaden Moore (2) takes on an Imperial defender.
Bishop’s Knight Jaden Moore (2) takes on an Imperial defender.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop's Tayshawn Taylor runs down the field against Imperial.
Bishop’s Tayshawn Taylor runs down the field against Imperial.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bishop's School Knights take the field for the second half of their eventual overtime victory over Imperial.
The Bishop’s School Knights take the field for the second half of their eventual overtime victory over Imperial.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla High's Colin Levinson (8) tries to break away during the Vikings' playoff loss to Granite Hills.
La Jolla High’s Colin Levinson (8) tries to break away during the Vikings’ playoff loss to Granite Hills.  (Stephanie Montion Marquez)
La Jolla's Justin Scully (5) had 175 yards total offense against Granite Hills.
La Jolla’s Justin Scully (5) had 175 yards total offense against Granite Hills.  (Stephanie Montion Marquez)
La Jolla quarterback Jackson Diehl (9) gets off a pass.
La Jolla quarterback Jackson Diehl (9) gets off a pass.  (Stephanie Montion Marquez)
La Jolla Country Day's Jaden Mangini carries the ball during the Torreys' playoff loss to Palo Verde.
La Jolla Country Day’s Jaden Mangini carries the ball during the Torreys’ playoff loss to Palo Verde.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Charlie Gooding of La Jolla Country Day School slips through the grip of a Palo Verde defender.
Charlie Gooding of La Jolla Country Day School slips through the grip of a Palo Verde defender.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The La Jolla Country Day School Torreys celebrate a touchdown during their game against Palo Verde.
The La Jolla Country Day School Torreys celebrate a touchdown during their game against Palo Verde.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
All three of La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams competed Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 CIF San Diego Section playoffs, but only The Bishop’s School came away with a win.

