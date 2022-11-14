Photo gallery: Scenes from the fields as La Jolla football teams tackle CIF playoffs
All three of La Jolla’s high school varsity football teams competed Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 CIF San Diego Section playoffs, but only The Bishop’s School came away with a win.
The Bishop’s School stands alone among La Jolla’s three high school varsity football teams in advancing to the semifinals of the 2022 CIF San Diego Section playoffs after quarterfinal games Nov. 11.
Bishop’s won a 28-27 overtime thriller over Imperial in Division III play on the La Jolla High School field. Bishop’s (9-2), which entered the playoffs as the division’s fourth seed, next will visit No. 1 seed University City (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
La Jolla High School (6-6) lost 56-25 in a Division II matchup at top-seeded Granite Hills of El Cajon (9-2).
In Division IV, La Jolla Country Day School (7-4) fell at home, 27-21, to Palo Verde of Blythe (11-1). ◆
