Bishop’s edges La Jolla High to win boys water polo Open Division crown

Amid the noise of an overflow crowd at La Jolla High School, Bishop’s School senior goalie Oliver Price finished with 14 saves in Bishop’s 11-10 victory over the in-town rival La Jolla Vikings that gave the top-seeded Knights their third championship in four years in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division final in boys water polo Nov. 12.

“It was crazy out there, just crazy with all these people here,” Price said, referring to the more than 2,000 fans present. “It was a great one for our team.’’

Neither team led by more than two goals.

Bishop’s Chase Landa notched his second goal of the game with 1:37 left to increase the Knights’ lead to 11-9. The No. 2-seeded Vikings answered 10 seconds later with West Gartland’s goal but couldn’t get a shot on goal the rest of the way.

Bishop’s (22-9), was led by sophomore Charlie Martin’s four goals.

Senior Kiefer Black score four goals for La Jolla (25-3).

Bishop’s won all three meetings between the City Western League foes this season.

The Knights advanced to the championship game with playoff victories earlier this month over Carlsbad and Vista. The Vikings did so after wins over Grossmont and Cathedral Catholic.

This coverage will be updated with photos.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆