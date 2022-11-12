High school football playoffs: Bishop’s advances with win in OT; road ends for La Jolla High and Country Day

The Bishop’s School stands alone among La Jolla’s three high school varsity football teams in advancing to the semifinals of the 2022 CIF San Diego Section playoffs after quarterfinal games Nov. 11.

Bishop’s won a 28-27 overtime nail-biter over Imperial in Division III play on the La Jolla High School field.

The Knights trailed 14-7 going to the fourth quarter and 21-13 with about five minutes left after Imperial’s Christopher Tiernan ran 81 yards for a touchdown.

Bishop’s, however, bounced right back a minute later with a 72-yard TD pass from Rian Singh to Jaden Moore, followed by a two-point conversion to tie it.

The Knights survived when the Tigers missed a 39-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation time, sending the game to OT.

A 25-yard touchdown pass from Singh to Raynall Thornton gave the Knights a 28-21 lead.

Imperial answered with a 1-yard TD run by Seth Shaw, but the Knights stopped the Tigers’ attempt to win the game with a two-point conversion and held on for the victory. Imperial finished the season 8-4.

Bishop’s (9-2), which entered the playoffs as the division’s fourth seed, next will visit No. 1 seed University City (9-2) at 7 p.m. Nov. 18. The Centurions defeated Rancho Buena Vista, 41-19, on Nov. 11.

La Jolla High School

La Jolla’s season ended with a 56-25 loss in a Division II matchup at top-seeded Granite Hills of El Cajon (9-2).

The Vikings finished 6-6 overall.

La Jolla Country Day School

In Division IV, La Jolla Country Day fell at home, 27-21, to Palo Verde of Blythe (11-1).

The Torreys, who entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the division, finished the season 7-4.

This coverage will be updated with photos and more details.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆